Samantha Akkineni's fashionable wardrobe choices have always been applauding. While attending Big C grand ceremony in Madurai, she looked beautiful as ever donning a bright yellow saree. Various photographs are surfacing on social media in which she looks like a perfect beauty. On Sunday, Samantha Prabhu shared a photograph on completing her first anniversary.

The Tamil star Samantha Akkineni’s has a massive fan following on Instagram. Every now and then her posts gains a lot of attention, be it is her holiday photographs or an album of her breathtakingly beautiful attires. She always makes sure to keep her fans updated about her professional and a bit of her private life. The actor is now grabbing headlines over several photographs that are surfacing on the Internet where Samantha has gone a notch higher in her choice of wardrobe. The outfit is quite simple but the elegance and grace of Samantha have added a glam quotient in her overall look.

She donned the bright yellow coloured saree and looks absolutely beautiful in her attire. Several photographs are surfacing on social media. The fans just can’t get enough off this south actor’s beauty. She attended a grand opening of Big C in Madurai. She has even shared her photographs on her Instagram handle.

Recently, her photographs from recent vacation took the Internet by storm. She can be seen enjoying her holidays with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

The newlywed took the wedding vows on October in 2017 in a grand ceremony. On Sunday, Samantha Prabhu took to Instagram to share a photograph on completing her first anniversary.

Recently, the actor was seen in dance video for a Tamil Telugu movie U-Turn. It is the remake of the Kannada film. The movie will be directed by Pawan Kumar who directed the original one as well.

