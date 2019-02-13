Samantha Akkineni who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Majili starring Naga Chaitanya, took to her official Instagram handle to thank her over 6 million fanbases for following her. With a sexy picture in a multi-coloured outfit and smoky eyes, Samantha expressed her love.

Samantha Akkineni sexy photos: The gorgeous Tamil beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful divas of South cinema. Well, Samantha knows how to entertain her fans with amazing performances in movies for which she is highly praised and loved. From winning the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress for Neethaane En Ponvasantham to Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, 10 Endrathukulla, Rangasthalam, Samantha’s journey in the acting industry is full of blockbuster hits. The 31-year-old actress who began her acting career in Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, is also one of the known personalities on social media.

Coming to her Internet craze, Samantha Akkineni took to her official Instagram handle to thank her fanbase for following her. The gorgeous diva has crossed over 6 million followers. In a series of pictures shared in a multi-coloured dress, Akkineni captioned her posts as “Love you to the moon and back.” Well, her latest Insta pic is all about her smokey brown coloured eye make-up, curly hair-do and that multi-coloured bralette. If you still haven’t seen these super sexy pictures of any other than Tamil beauty, take a sneak peek to the post here which has almost crossed over 354k likes:

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest poster of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni upcoming Telugu movie Majili. The love saga which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi is likely to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni… New poster of #Telugu film #Majili… Directed by Shiva Nirvana… #MajiliTeaser on 14 Feb 2019… 5 April 2019 release. #MajiliOnApr5th pic.twitter.com/T3oO2ET1lY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2019

