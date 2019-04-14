Tollywood actors Samantha Akkineni and Priya Prakash Varrier are making all the right buzz with their latest photos. On Sunday, Samantha shared her latest photo in which she can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile. Priya Prakash Varrier, on the other hand, has shared her latest photoshoot on her Instagram profile.

Samantha Akkineni and Priya Prakash Varrier- while one has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Tamil and Telugu film industry, another shot to fame as the national crush of India after the teaser of her debut film went viral. Along with charming the audience on the big screen, the duo is no less than social media sensations and take the Internet by storm when they share their latest photos. To treat their fans, the actors have shared new photos on Instagram that are making the fans go weak in the knees.

Fresh out of the success of Majili opposite Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni is stealing hearts with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Samantha on her official Instagram account, the actor is flaunting her beautiful smile that is enough to make anyone skip a beat. Dressed in a denim jacket paired with denim and nude heels, Samantha looks effortlessly beautiful in the photo. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 437, 857 likes on Instagram and the count is increasing every passing second.

Majili marks the fourth collaboration of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya and the first one after their marriage. The duo’s beautiful chemistry is the highlight of Majili. Along with garnering positive reviews, Majili is a box office hit.

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier has shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Donning a glamorous attire, Priya is looking ravishing in her latest photos. In the photoshoot, she can be seen donning a floral dress paired with a matching hairband and sunglasses. To amp up her look, she has completed her look with straight hair and bold lipstick. As she poses on a swing, Priya is undoubtedly a sight to behold.

Last seen in Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier will be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Sridevi Bungalow. Soon after the teaser of the film released, it was slammed for its resemblance with legendary actor Sridevi’s life. However, Priya later clarified that the film has nothing to do with the late actor’s life and they have no intentions to hurt her or her family’s sentiments.

