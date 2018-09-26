Tamil and Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni, who was recently seen in the film U-Turn, is leaving everyone spellbound with her latest Instagram photos. As the diva currently vacations in Ibiza, she is raising temperatures with her sun-kissed photos. Dressed in a red floral co-ord set, Samantha is setting major fashion goals as she glistens under the bright sun.

As South sensation Samantha Akkineni continues to rule the silver screen with her sensational performances, the diva leaves no stone unturned to take the social media with a storm with her impeccable style and stellar persona. The diva, who has taken a much-needed break and is currently vacationing in Ibiza with her husband Naga Chaitanya and brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely breathtaking.

In the first photo that she shared, the stunner can be seen raising temperatures in a floral red co-cord set that is flaunting her sexy mid-riff and long legs. Striking a pose at an open restaurant, Samantha looks like a sight to behold as she glistens under the bright sun. Looking at the photo, it would be safe to say that Samantha is killing everyone with her sensational looks.

Taking the hotness metre to another level, Samantha shared another photo in which she can be seen giving major fashion goals. In the photo, the gorgeous actor is seen striking a sexy pose in a polka dot knotted shirt with denim jeans. She carried off the look elegantly with gold dainted chains and sunglasses.

Look at other photos of Samantha Akkineni that take over the social media in no time:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More