Samantha Akkineni is one of the actors who leave no chance of spreading her talent on-screen. The Internet sensation is widely known for her stupendous performances in Tamil and Telugu films. Recently the actor is capturing many hearts with her photoshoot. In the pictures, she is looking flamboyant in black attire, have a look

Indian actress and model Samantha Akkineni is best known for capturing hearts in Tamil and Telugu films. The hottie initially commenced her career by doing modelling assignments and soon started receiving film roles. Samantha is among those actors who got a Filmfare Award for her debut film as well. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her photoshoot pictures. She is looking fiercely hot in a black gown which is complimenting her well. With nude makeup, soft curls and sexy photos the actor wins millions of hearts on social media.

With this sparkling dress, the actor garnered more than 6 lakh likes on the photo which proves that her fans leave no chance of showcasing their love on the hardworking girl. Apart from her professional side, the actor is also a celebrity endorser for various brands and also started an NGO in the name of Pratyusha Support, which aims to provide medical support to women and children in the year 2012.

The actor did her debut in Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave and in the same year with a Tamil movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in 2010. Samantha Akkineni is among those actors who has received awards in a series starting from 2011 to 2018 which proves that the diva leaves no chance of proving herself well on-screens. Samantha Akkineni has a massive fan following and sways fans with various trends and attires.

