Samantha Akkineni photos: The Southern Film Industry is blessed with one of the most gorgeous actors of India, i.e Samantha Akkineni. The actor's Instagram profile is what dreams are made of. On Sunday, Samantha shared photos from her latest photo shoot on her social media profile and they are beyond stunning.

Samantha Akkineni photos: With her powerful performances and gorgeous looks, Actor Samantha Akkineni has carved a space for herself not just in the Indian Film Industry but also in the hearts of fans. Known as one of the most gorgeous women in India, she makes millions go weak in the knees with her million-dollar smile and we don’t blame her for it.

As she gears up for her upcoming film Oh Baby, she has shared photos from her latest photoshoot that are making a buzz for all the right reasons. In the first photo shared on her official Instagram account, Samantha is seen looking like a princess in a thin-strapped ivory embroidered blouse with a matching lehenga. To amp up the glamour quotient, she has opted for a choker necklace paired with stud earrings. For her hair and makeup, Samantha has opted for a sultry yet dewy makeup and a messy hairdo.

In a follow-up photo, Samantha is seen donning a pastel pink embroidered blouse with a shimmery cape and thigh-high slit skirt. She has accessorised the look with a pearl chain. As she strikes a pose for the camera, Samantha looks absolutely gorgeous. In no time, both the photos have managed to garner about 406, 665 and 436, 496 likes respectively.

Take a glimpse at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram account:

Previously seen in hit Telugu film Majili alongside her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in upcoming films like Oh! Baby, Manmadhudu 2 and 96 remake.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App