Tollywood most-loved celebrity Samantha Akkineni is ready to welcome the summers in a beautiful appearance. Again, she has proved herself as a style icon of the Tollywood. Samantha Akkineni has shared some of the latest photographs on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. All the photographs are absolutely lovely as she can be seen giving summer goals. In the photographs, she can be seen donning a Kanelle’s outfit with utmost attitude and confidence. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actor looks beautiful in her outfit. With minimum accessories, Samantha Akkineni looks simple and elegant. With 6.3 million followers, she continues to be the favourite celebrity of her followers. Soon after her post, the fans took a moment out to compliment U-Turn actor. In one of the photographs, Samantha Akkineni received 1, 87, 008 likes. Bonus points for her million dollar smile which adds charm in this photo that you simply can’t take your eyes off.

Going by this photograph, it seems like the reason behind her happiness is Majili is about to release on April 5, 2019. Starred by Naga Chaitanya, the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Along with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, the movie also stars Gopi Sundar. Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali.

Recently, the actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share a family photograph from the wedding of Telugu star Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha. On March 23, 2019, Aashritha tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vinayaka Reddy in a grand wedding.

In terms of sharing photographs, Samantha Akkineni is among the celebrities who frequently updates her Instagram with her latest photographs. From her vacation photographs to photoshoots, she has always made sure to share the photographs.

Samantha Akkineni married Naga Chaitanya, two years back. She started dating Naga Chaitanya in 2015. The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. The couple chose a destination and exchanged their wedding vows in Goa according to traditional Hindu customs and Christian customs.

Tamil actor Samantha’s first movie was released in 2016, a romantic drama film Bangalore Naatkal. In the movie, she made a guest appearance and reprised Nithya Menen’s cameo role. Along with her acting career, Samantha is also a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products. While she also began her own NGO, Pratyusha Support.

