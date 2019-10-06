One of the most loved couples of Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have completed 2 years of marriage. Samantha has shared a special post for Chaitanya on their special day.

‘ A match made in heaven’, a couple who truly lives upto this phrase in the South Film Industry, it is Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. With a beautiful on-screen chemistry and even cuter bond in real life, the duo easily pass off couple goals without even trying. As much as they are in awe of each other, fans and the film industry simply cannot get enough of watching them together.

On the day of their second marriage anniversary, Samantha has shared an unseen photo from her wedding coupled with several photos clicked during the entire course of their relationship. In the first photo, Samantha and Chaitanya can be seen playfully looking each other while taking the vows while the second photo is out of their Christian wedding ceremony. With a varied selection of photos, Samantha has also shared a dancing video where the couple can be seen taking to their own beats.

While sharing the post on her social media, Samantha revealed that as they are celebrating their two year anniversary, they might have also completed ten years of togetherness. On their happy day, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati also wished the couple by sharing a photo from their wedding.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Ye Maya Chesave. Years down the line and after several projects together, the duo tied the knot in Goa in October 2017 following Hindu and Christian customs. Last month, Host Lakshmi Manchu in a conversation with Samantha on Feet Up With The Stars had revealed that Samantha and Naga were in a live-in relationship before marriage.

On the professional front, the duo, who have previously shared the screen space in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya, was recently seen in Majili. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled under the banner of Shine screens productions, Majili emerged as a commercial and critical success.

