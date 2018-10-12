South superstars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have geared up to entertain their fans in their next film NC17. The couple has already begun the shooting of the film. Actor Divyansha Kaushik will be seen in the second female lead role while the supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Subba Raju.

After holidaying and celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Ibiza, Tollywood’s much-in-love couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are all set to reunite on-screen for a debut director Shiva Nirvana’s NC17. The shooting of the film has already begun. Apart from Samantha, actor Divyansha Kaushik will be seen in the second female lead role while the supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Subba Raju.

The title of the film is tentative. Gopi Sunder will be composing tunes for the romantic drama while Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi will be producing the movie under Shine Screens banner.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They even shared photos on social media to share their happiness. The duo looked extremely happy together as they posed for the camera.

The duo has never failed to give relationship goals. Be it social media or at an outing, the couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other. There are several photos on the social media which have taken the internet by storm. Take a look at some of the photos of the beautiful couple.

The newlywed Naga Chaitanya and Samantha took their wedding vows in April last year. Their wedding ceremony was no less than a big fat ceremony. All the Tollywood bigwigs attended the ceremony.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni shot a video song for her movie titled U-Turn. The movie is a remake of Kannada film. The remake is helmed by the same filmmaker. While Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s action drama ‘Savyasachi’. The movie is set to hit the screens on November 2, 2018.

Talking about their movies together, Chai and Sam both have been appeared in ‘Ye Maya Chesave’, ‘Auto Nagar Surya’ and ‘Manam’.

