Tollywood actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are counted amongst the hot couples of the industry, who leaves no chance of giving major couples to their fans. Rather it is their on-screen chemistry or their social media PDA, both of them tops the charts when it comes to moments of togetherness. Currently, the couple is enjoying the success of their recently released film Majili. It seems that the couple doesn’t get enough time to spend with each other due to their hectic schedules and somehow steals small spans to enjoy each other’s company.

Both of them are busy promoting their film but like every wife, Samantha captured an adorable moment on the flight and shared captioning it by Nothing matters at the end. Tired from work, Samantha has put her head on her husband’s shoulder and she seems to enjoy a peaceful nap, meanwhile, Naga is still busy watching something on his laptop.

The couple tied knots to each other in 2017 and are counted amongst the cutest couple of the industry. The couple has till now worked together in various films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Sury. However, their recent film Majili has marked their first project after their wedding and fans are really very excited about their first project.

Till now, Majili has earned Rs 7 crore in just two days and received a lot of praises from critics as well as their fans. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and narrates a love story of three people puzzled together.

A few hours back, Samantha Akkineni also celebrated Gudi Padwa with Venkatesh Daggubati’s newly married daughter and shared a picture feeding her Ugadi Pachachadi. Ugadi is a mixture of jaggery, salt, tamarind, neem flowers, fresh banana and raw mango, which is considered to be a symbol of joy, sorrow, good and band and gives a message that how we should accept everything together.

