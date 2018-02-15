South Superstar Samantha Akkineni has not just bagged several accolades for her spectacular performances on-screen but has also won hearts for her mesmerising beauty. After graduating with a commerce degree, Samantha ventured into modelling where she was first spotted by the filmmaker Ravi Varman. The diva made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ that marked the first collaboration between filmmaker Gautam Memon and music composer AR Rahman. Just with the release of her first film, Samantha bagged her first Filmfare award for the best debutant actress as well as a Nandi Award.
After the super-hit start, Samantha went on to deliver hits after hits with films like ‘Neethaane En Ponvasantham’, ‘Eega’, ‘Kaththi’, ‘A Aa’, Theri , ’24’ and ‘Mersal’ that garnered her 3 more Filmfare awards along with massive box office success. Apart from emerging as the box office queen, the diva has also started her own NGO Pratyusha Support in 2012 that provides medical support to women and children. Apart from her acting and philanthropist career, Samantha has emerged as a social media sensation because of the massive love and appreciation received from her fans.
From her latest fashion photoshoots to hot and sexy bikini photos, Samantha's Instagram profile is a delight for her fans. With more than 3 million followers, the diva not just rules on the box office but also on the hearts of her fans.