The Queen of hearts Samantha Akkineni has mesmerised the South Indian Film Industry with her films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, A Aa and Mersal. With more than 3 million followers on her Instagram, the hot and sexy diva has carved out a niche for herself with her splendid beauty and super hot looks. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Samantha Akkineni.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Samantha Akkineni

South Superstar Samantha Akkineni has not just bagged several accolades for her spectacular performances on-screen but has also won hearts for her mesmerising beauty. After graduating with a commerce degree, Samantha ventured into modelling where she was first spotted by the filmmaker Ravi Varman. The diva made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ that marked the first collaboration between filmmaker Gautam Memon and music composer AR Rahman. Just with the release of her first film, Samantha bagged her first Filmfare award for the best debutant actress as well as a Nandi Award.

After the super-hit start, Samantha went on to deliver hits after hits with films like ‘Neethaane En Ponvasantham’, ‘Eega’, ‘Kaththi’, ‘A Aa’, Theri , ’24’ and ‘Mersal’ that garnered her 3 more Filmfare awards along with massive box office success. Apart from emerging as the box office queen, the diva has also started her own NGO Pratyusha Support in 2012 that provides medical support to women and children. Apart from her acting and philanthropist career, Samantha has emerged as a social media sensation because of the massive love and appreciation received from her fans.

From her latest fashion photoshoots to hot and sexy bikini photos, Samantha’s Instagram profile is a delight for her fans. With more than 3 million followers, the diva not just rules on the box office but also on the hearts of her fans. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Samantha Akkineni.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

❤️🌂🌧🌧🌊☔️ A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 31, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

If peace were a place 🌼🌼🌼 A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 30, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

#IWearHandloom A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

#fromyesterday A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:22pm PST

Born to be !! A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:22am PST

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Nov 20, 2016 at 3:53am PST