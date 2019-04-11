One of the most loved Telugu song, Garam Garam Chilaka which has been filmed on Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pranitha along with Telugu superstar N. T. Rama Rao aka Jr NTR has crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

Popular Telugu song Garam Garam Chilaka starring Telugu beauties Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pranitha along with Telugu superstar N. T. Rama Rao aka Jr NTR has crossed more than 3 million views on video-streamin platform YouTube. The sexy item song is from blockbuster Telugu film Rabhasa which is an action-drama and the song is loved by fans. In the video, we see Samantha Akkineni aka Samantha Ruth Prabhi dressed in a sexy red lehenga-choli and her killer dance moves are too hot to handle!

Another Telugu bombshell, Pranitha, is looking tempting in a blue lehenga-choli and Telugu superstar N. T. Rama Rao aka Jr NTR is looking dapper in a printed shirt and black pants. Their sexy dance moves and thumkas are to die for and the song has once again taken social media by storm.

Garam Garam Chilaka has been sung by Sri Krishna, Deepu,Bindu and Parnika and the lyrics of the song have been given by Sri Mani. The dance moves in the song are too sexy and therefore it is a very popular song among Telugu movie buffs.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr is one of the biggest superstars in Tollywood who is known for his outstanding performance in films like Brahmashri Vishwamitra, Ninnu Choodalani, Student No. 1, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Nannaku Prematho, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, among many others.

His dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and he has a massive fan following across the country. He has millions of fan following on social media platforms and is known for delivering back to back blockbusters.

