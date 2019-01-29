Samantha Akkineni sexy video: U Turn fame South beauty never fails to impress her huge fan following when it comes to posting sizzling photos on Instagram. Recently, the gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her fanbase with the upcoming movie titled O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, took to her offical Instagram handle to share a motivational gym video.

Samantha Akkineni who began her acting career in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave featuring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, never fails to impress her fans when it comes to being a fashion icon. With her appreciable performnaces in the Tamil as well as Hindi movies, she is also one of the popular divas on Internet who knows how to make heads turn with her sizzling avatars. Enjoying the grand success of her latest Telegu movie, U Turn, Akkineni simply slayed in her latest Instagram post.

The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her gym video in which we can see her doing a cartwheel with a caption stating, “Day 3 of of workout and unless you try to do something beyond what you’re already good at you will never grow – A learner.” Well, the short clip which was posted on January 26, has garnered over 1.3 million likes on social media with people praising her motivational step towards fitness and desire to learn new things in life. Look at the inspiring video of Samantha Akkineni which has set the photo-sharing app on fire:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Samantha is all set to entertain her huge fanbase in South with the upcoming Tamil movie titled Super Deluxe. Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and bankrolled by Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, East West Dream Works, Alchemy Vision Workz, Super Deluxe starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan is made under the banners of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist in association with East West Dream works entertainment & Alchemy vision workz. She will also feature in Majili and O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave.

