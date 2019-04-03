Samantha Akkineni sexy photos: Tamil and Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen in the upcoming film Majili, is taking social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. In the photoshoot, Samantha can be seen donning an ivory indo-western outfit and looks exquisite as she poses for the camera.

Tamil and Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni is a style inspiration and there is no denying that fact. Time and again, Samantha has bowled her fans not just with her acting prowess but also her style choices. When it comes to turning heads with their personal style and making a mark, Samantha tops the list. This time, the diva is taking social media by storm with her latest photo shoot that is sure to tug your heartstrings and make you simply go ‘Wow’.

Looking absolutely ravishing, Samantha can be seen donning an embroidered ivory blouse with a matching layered skirt paired with an organza cape. To pair amp up her look, Samantha has opted for a choker necklace, long layered necklace with a statement ring. To add the drama, she has kept her hair old-Hollywood style and opted for a natural glam look with a mauve lipstick.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s latest photoshoot here:

Samantha Akkineni’s film Super Deluxe released earlier this week. The film has received a thumbs up from not just the audience but also film critics. Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe is a black comedy film that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Ram alongside Samantha Akkineni.

With this, the actor is also gearing up for her next release Majili. In the film, she will be sharing the screenspace with her husband Naga Chaitanya for the fourth time. Previously, the duo has shared the screen space in films like Manam, Autonagar Surya and Ye Maya Chesave. Slated for a theatrical release on April 5, 2019, the trailer of Majili released earlier this week. In just 2 days, the trailer has garnered 3.8 million views.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya visited Tirupati temple earlier this week to seek blessings for their first film together after the wedding.

