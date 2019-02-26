Samantha Akkineni will make you go weak in the knees yet again with her sassy avatars. The south actress recently took to her official Instagram account to share with her fans her sexy photos from her photo shoot that will make your jaw drop. Let us have a look at her drool-worthy photos.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses of the south. The diva along with being an actress is also a loving wife and a fashion trendsetter. Her sartorial sense of fashion keeps us hooked on her. Recently, the actress took to her official Instagram account to share three different looks of her and all of them will make your jaw drop.

This look of hers is undeniably one of her best looks till date and you will simply love it. She can be seen donning a brown outfit with gold details all over it. She has accessorized her look with a heavy Kundan necklace which can be said to be defining perfection. While her hair looked just perfect, her make-up was on-point.

For her other pic too she can be seen donning in a desi avatar. It saw her behind a red dupatta with booti work over it. Even though the diva’s outfit was not visible in the pic, her face was looking flawless. With curly bob hair and perfectly made eyebrows completed her look with a red matte lipstick.

The diva looked sizzling hot in the next picture. She wore a maroon and gold strapless brocade blouse, paired with a maroon sari. The diva accentuated her look with a multi-coloured choker necklace. She rounded up her look with curly bob, kohl-rimmed eyes and red matte lipstick.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More