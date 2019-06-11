The South Indian leading Film actress Samantha Akkineni put away the rumours of her pregnancy with a humorous reply on twitter. The actor is likely to take a break from the film industry after her last movie, Oh Baby.

Samantha Akkineni puts down rumours of her pregnancy. The delicacy with which she handled the situation has won her a number of fans.

These rumours fumed as she made the statement, Oh Baby is the kind of film she wants to do before she takes a break from the films. To the reports that said she is pregnant, the actress replied Damn, is she? When you find out please let us know. The actress will take a break from the movies after the release of Oh baby.

The movie is about a 70-year-old lady, essayed by veteran actor Lakshmi who magnificently finds herself as a 20-year-old when she was photographed at a studio. The movie is likely to release on 5 July 2019. After Jabardasth, Samantha paired with director Nandini Reddy for the second time. Jabardasth rocked the box-office on the first day of its release.

The actor wrapped up the movie in March. She tweeted, that day she was so grateful to the universe, God and the people who have been instrumental in helping her finding the right direction for her. She had taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There had been many ups and downs. But that day she felt the satisfaction of that growth as she wrapped yet another film Oh Baby. She just knew in her heart that, that one is going to be special.

Along with ruling the South Indian Film Industry, the actress has won four Filmfare Awards and several other awards so far.

