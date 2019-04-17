South beauty Samantha Akkineni is best known for her versatile roles in the films. Recently, while promoting her last released film Majili, the actor confirmed about her cameo role in her father-in-law Nagarjuna's upcoming film Manmadhudu 2. The film is a sequel of Manmadhudu of 2002.

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni is counted among the diva’s who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her acting skills as well as her fashion choices. Starting from winning hearts on-screen to flaunting her trendy attires, the actor masters the talent of topping the list of every field. Recently, the hardworking actor confirmed about her cameo role in her father-in-law Nagarjuna’s next project Manmadhudu 2. The actor is among the most popular stars of the south industry who proves herself well in very role she plays on-screen. Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel of rom-com film Manmadhudu of 2002. The film will be directed by Rahul Ravindran and also features Payal Rajput and Rakul Preet in lead roles.

Talking about the original film, it was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar which was slightly inclined towards Hollywood film What Men Want with Helen Hunt and Mel Gibson. In a small interview, the hardworking actor confirmed about her cameo role in the film and said that she will be playing an interesting role in the film. Further, she said that currently, she is looking forward for the shoot of the film as she plays an important role.

Currently, the shoot of the film Manmadhudu 2 is going on in Portugal and features Nasser, Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi and Vennela Kishore in major roles. Moreover, the most interesting part is in the film Rakul Preet appears opposite Nagarjuna for the first time.

Currently, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are topping the charts by enjoying the success of their last released film Majili. The romantic drama film was helmed by Shiva Nirvana and is produced by Harish Peddi, Sahu Garapati, Sushil Choudhary under the banners of Shine Screens Production Rad film production. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans. Moreover, the film also marked the couple’s first project after their wedding.

