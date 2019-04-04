Samantha Akkineni who is quite excited about her upcoming movie Majili's release is said to be paired up with Baahubali star Prabhas. However, the latest update is that there is no truth in this as Samantha will next be seen in a Telugu remake of 96.

Samantha Akkineni who is all set to appear with her husband Naga Chaitanya in Majili on the silver screen, post-marriage. Amid the promotional spree for the movie, a speculation was rife that Samantha Akkineni will appear with Baahubali actor Prabhas for an upcoming film. However, now the latest update in this is that Samantha working with Prabhas is false as she will next begin work on the Telugu remake of 96.

Talking to a leading daily, Samantha’s spokesperson confirmed, post-Majili’s release, the Super Deluxe actor will begin shooting for Tamil movie 96. Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand Myneni will be playing the pivotal roles in the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96.

Earlier, when this rumour was spread, it left everyone excited and curious but now Prabhas and Samanthas’ s fans will be disappointed to know that there is no truth in this.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is quite excited about her movie Majili. Produced by Harish Peddi the movie also stars Subba Raju, Posani Krishna Murali and Ramesh Rao in the lead roles. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is based on the story of an alcoholic ex-cricketer named Poorna played by Posani Krishna is in love with his ex-girlfriend Anshu to appreciate his wife Shravani, played by Samantha.

In an interview to a leading daily, Samantha opened up about doing the project Majili with her husband Naga Chaitanya and sharing the connection with the character. She said her husband is no less than the character like Poorna. After Ye Maaya Chesave and Manam, they thought they would not believable they do a love story.

