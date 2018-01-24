Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen in Vishal's Irumbu Thirai, Ram Charan-Sukumar's Rangasthalam, the Savitri biopic Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam, will also be playing the leading lady in the Tamil and Telugu remake of Kannada film U-Turn which will be directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar.

Samantha Akkineni, who recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, will be playing the lead role in Tamil and Telugu remakes of Kannada film U-Turn. Although it was previously being speculated that Nayanthara might be the leading lady in the remake, Samantha has now made an official announcement stating that she will be playing the lead role in both the Tamil and Telugu remakes. According to latest reports, the project will go on floors in February this year. Both the remakes will be directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar who also helmed the original Kannada film.

Samantha Akkineni is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Vishal, Irumbuthirai and is also working on Thiagaraja Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe, the untitled project with Ponram-Sivakarthikeyan, Rangasthalam with Ram Charan and Savithri’s biopic Mahanati. Samantha Akkineni took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the official news and wrote, “2018 ❤️Everything I want !! Shoot begins in Feb for @pawanfilms #Uturn #Tamil and #Telugu , produced by Srinivasaa silver screen 🙏🙏 . Thankyou always for your support.”

The original Kannada film U-Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath, followed an investigation led by a female journalist relating to an accident-prone junction, where people die when they try to violate traffic rules. It was a career-defining film for Shraddha, directed by Pawan Kumar. The film turned out to be a massive hit and won a number of awards as well. “The film will be wrapped up in three to four straight schedules. Samantha loved the movie when she watched it in a special screening almost a year back. Talks have been on and off for the past one year, and due to Samantha’s prior professional and personal commitments, the team decided to wait for her. Now, she has almost wrapped up all her ongoing assignments and is ready to begin U-Turn,” informs a source.