Samantha Akkineni: South superstar Samantha Akkineni is not only known for her performances on silver screens but for her beauty as well. After doing graduation from commerce, the actor hose to do modeling where she met filmmaker Ravi Varman. She made her debut in South Indian cinema from the film Ye Maaya Chesave for which she got an award.
The Tamil actor has come a long way in her career. She has given many big hits like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Kaththi, A Aa, Theri, 24 and Mersal. The movies bagged many Filmfare awards and collected good money at the box office. The actor has a massive fan following on Instagram. Samantha never disappoints her fans with all her latest updates. She has 7.5 million followers on Insta which makes her a social media sensation.
Apart from movies, Samantha likes to work for a social cause. The diva has started her own NGO Pratyusha Support in 2012 that provides medical support to women and children. From her latest Instagram pitures, it can be said the ator not just rules on the box office but also the hearts of her fans. Here are 10 ten pitures of the Tamil ator. Take a look.
On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Seemaraja. All the three movies performed really well at the box office and the actor was praised by critics for giving an extraordinary performance. No announcement of her upcoming films has been made yet.