Tollywood most-loved couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are busy in shooting romantic thriller Majili in Vizag. Various photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet from the shoot location. These photographs have gone viral on social media.

The most-loved Tollywood couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s photographs have hardly go unnoticed by their crazy fans. The latest one is also no different. The couple who is currently busy in shooting Shiva Nirvana’s Majili have been snapped while shooting a scene. Ever since the film has gone on floors, various pictures are doing the rounds on social media. The couple was clicked at location Vizag and photographs have gone viral on the Internet. In the photographs, the couple can be seen seated on a scooter and chatting between each other.

The couple looks simple similar to a common man. The scene appears to be shoot on a road. Soon after the photographs, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments.

The much-in-love couple recently went for a holiday in Ibiza and shared several photographs from their vacay trip. Check out some lovely photographs of the adorable couple.

Majlis is a romantic thriller helmed by director Shiva Nirvana. He was also popularly known for his Ninnu Kori.

This is not the first time that they have been paired up for Gautham Menon-directorial Ye Maaya Chesave and later worked in films like Auto Nagar Surya and Manam. While Samantha has been featured in U-Turn which was a hit flick in Telugu and Tamil.

On the other hand, Chaitanya was last seen in Savyasachi which was an average performer at the box office.

