The most-loved couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have hardly failed to give relationship goals on the social media. From their vacay photos to a simple outing, the couple has always made sure to spend quality time with each other. In fact, their precious set of photographs are always treated as the feast to the eyes. This time too, it is no different. The duo is presently enjoying the holidays in Amsterdam, Netherlands and are making sure to share the beautiful glimpses from their holidays.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share the photographs. In the photographs, Samantha looks gorgeous as she happily poses with Naga Chaitanya for the cameras. From strolling in the streets to being clicked for candid photos, the latest fun-filled photos are unmissable.

Samantha is quite active on social media and this is not the first time that she has shared the photographs.

Check out the couple’s photographs of the most-loved couple

On the work front, Chay and Sam are working together on a project named Majili. This is their first film post-wedding. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili is based on a love story. The makers recently revealed the first look of the film by the makers. In the poster, the duo looks cute in a simple and de-glam appearance.

