In the photographs, the cute little puppy can be seen taking a nap in the cradle. The photo is simply a sight to behold as the duo looks at the pup adorably.

Tollywood most loved couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have welcomed a new member in their family. Any guesses? The new family member is a cute little puppy in the the couple’s home. Sharing the photographs of puppy as an Instagram story on Thursday 8 2018, Samantha has made her every fans’ day. The name of the puppy is Bugaboo. These pictures are simply a pleasant sight for all the fans as the pup looks extremely adorable as it takes a nap in its cradle.

Dressed in creame coloured suit, she looks beautiful with Naga Chaitanya. Naga also looks handsome in his red coloured sweater and denim. Samantha tied her hair in a bun. With minimal accessories and makeup, she looks pretty in her outfit.



Recently the couple celebrated their first anniversary in Dubrovnik. The couple who has never shied away in expressing their love on each other shared some photos where the couple can be seen indulging in their PDAs moments. Samantha and Naga shared numerous photographs from their vacation

The adorable couple extremely look beautiful together as they posed for the cameras. Check out some of the photographs which went viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya exchanged their wedding vows in Goa under Hindu traditions on October 5, 2018 . The wedding took place in two traditions i.e. Hindu and Christian wedding. The wedding was a grand affair. Several celebrities from Tollywood and Mollywood attended the big fat wedding.

And they get married again in a beautiful ceremony!! ❤️❤️❤️ #chaisam pic.twitter.com/FY8Uqo8FXn — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 7, 2017

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Ponram’s Seema Raja opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She was also featured in the remake of Kannada film U-Turn along side Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla. The film was released on 13 September 2018 and received a lot of appreciation from the critics. While Chaitanya was featured in Shailaja Reddy Alludu.

