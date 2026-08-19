Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Are Babymooning In Vietnam; From Michelin-Starred Meals To Quiet Couple Time

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be making the most of some downtime with husband Raj Nidimoru ahead of the arrival of their first child. The actor recently shared a series of photographs from their Vietnam trip on Instagram, simply captioning the post, “Just us”, accompanied by emojis.

The holiday album captures the couple in a more relaxed setting, away from the usual spotlight. One photograph shows them enjoying an immersive art installation filled with colourful lights and reflective surfaces, while another has Samantha posing outside Ho Chi Minh City’s iconic Saigon Opera House.

The actor also gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in the travel photographs, keeping her holiday style casual and understated.

A Michelin-Starred Stop And Pickleball Date

Food appears to have been another highlight of the trip. Samantha and Raj visited Ănăn Saigon, a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City that is recognised by the Michelin Guide with one star. The restaurant, run by chef-owner Peter Cuong Franklin, is known for giving Vietnamese street food a modern interpretation.

The couple also made time for some activity during their getaway, with one photograph showing them at a pickleball club.

The Vietnam trip comes as Samantha prepares for a major new chapter in her personal life. She confirmed in June that she and Raj are expecting their first child and said she would take a maternity break after completing her existing commitments.

Samantha And Raj’s New Chapter

Samantha and Raj married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their relationship has also extended into their professional lives, with Raj serving as writer on Samantha’s recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram.

For now, their Vietnam escape seems to be less about a packed itinerary and more about enjoying time together before they become parents.