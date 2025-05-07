Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially stepped into the world of film production with her debut project ‘Subham’, under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially stepped into the world of film production with her debut project ‘Subham’, under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. The film, a horror-comedy, is set to hit theatres on May 9, 2025, and the excitement is already building among fans and industry insiders alike.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, Samantha posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the promotional events and sets of Subham. Captioning the post, she wrote, “It’s been a long road, but here we are… New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures #Subham releases on May 9th.”

Among the shared photos, one particularly stood out a cheerful selfie with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, with whom Samantha has previously collaborated on The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Fans and Celebs Shower Support

The post drew warm reactions across social media. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented, “You look incredible.” Fans, too, expressed their excitement, with one writing, “All the best Producer Madam for #Subham,” and another predicting, “Bigg success coming soon… Producer Sam.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

About ‘Subham’: A Quirky Horror Comedy

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham features a fresh ensemble cast, including Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani. The film is penned by Vasanth Mariganti and aims to blend horror with humor in an unconventional cinematic experience.

In a press statement, Samantha said, “Subham is my very first feature film venture as a producer and bringing it to audiences feels just as exciting and nerve-wracking as it did when I was making my acting debut. I loved the film’s concept and the quirky sensibility it’s made with, and I knew this would make for a great first from Tralala Moving Pictures.”

From Actress to Producer: A Bold Move

Samantha founded Tralala Moving Pictures in 2023 with the goal of backing innovative and genre-defying stories. Subham marks the first theatrical release from the banner.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, the Indian spin-off of the global spy franchise Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. Although the series lost the Best Foreign Language Series award at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards to Squid Game, it received acclaim in India, bagging Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates