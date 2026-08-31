Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photos, Says ‘11 Kg Already’: Inside Her Pregnancy Journey With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing a new chapter of her life, and giving fans occasional glimpses along the way. In her latest Instagram photo dump, the actor proudly showed off her baby bump in a polka-dot dress, alongside mirror selfies and relaxed moments with coffee and a cookie. The post quickly drew attention, with fans celebrating Samantha’s pregnancy glow and her effortless approach to maternity fashion.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Pregnancy

The new pictures come shortly after Samantha hosted an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, where she answered questions about pregnancy with her trademark humour. Responding to a follower who mentioned weight gain, Samantha revealed that she had gained 11 kg so far. She also joked about the reality of preparing for a baby, writing that she had bought all the necessary things but was now intimidated by them.

She has also shared glimpses of her fitness routine during pregnancy, emphasizing that her goals have changed as she focuses on listening to her body.

Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Expecting Their First Child

Samantha confirmed her pregnancy publicly in June during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram. She also revealed that she would be taking a maternity break from work. She and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru married in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple had previously worked together on The Family Man 2 and later collaborated on Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The couple are expected to welcome their first child in December 2026, according to reports citing sources close to them.

A New Chapter For Samantha

The pregnancy comes at an important point in Samantha’s career. Following years of intense professional commitments and public scrutiny surrounding her personal life, the actor has been taking a more selective approach to work. Her latest social media updates suggest that she is choosing to document this phase on her own terms, balancing glamour with candid moments and the very ordinary realities of preparing for motherhood.

For fans who have followed Samantha from her early Telugu and Tamil films to projects such as The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny, the latest photographs offer a glimpse of a very different role: Samantha, the mother-to-be.