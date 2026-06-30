LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma ashleigh gardner aviation turbine fuel export duty AIDSA suspension Cocktail 2 Gratuity Mumbai to Dubai flight donald trump Aishwarya rai cctv footage alia bhatt Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially announced her pregnancy with an adorable and witty post on Instagram. Flaunting her baby bump, the star jokingly bid goodbye to her famous "six-pack" as she prepares to embrace motherhood, sparking widespread congratulations from fans and film industry peers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Image Credits- Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 23:56 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been causing a stir on the Internet through her recent Instagram post that is sure to surprise not only her fans but also the entire film industry in a pleasant manner. She recently shared a beautiful picture of herself on her own Instagram handle featuring her bump with one of her humorous captions.

This post has gone viral and is now garnering millions of likes and congratulations from her peers in the industry.

You Might Be Interested In

What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu post on Instagram?

Samantha can be seen gracing the sweet picture she posted in the evening with her elegant pose and a look of love as she gazes lovingly at her baby bump. Clad in comfortable and elegant maternity clothes, the actress emanated a serene energy that caught everyone’s attention.

Samantha, known for her passion towards being physically fit and strong, simply couldn’t pass up an opportunity of giving a playful hint about her fitness routine at such an important moment of her life.

“Goodbye six pack… hello mommy pack! ❤️👶” — Samantha Ruth Prabhu via Instagram

How did celebrities and fans react to Samantha’s pregnancy announcement?

Almost immediately after, the comment section became a virtual celebration as people close to the actress, both friends and fans, took to the internet to congratulate her on her accomplishment.

Friends from the southern Indian film industry and Bollywood congratulated her on her wonderful new beginning. Fans were happy, appreciating not just her radiance, but also her ability to keep her wit intact amidst such an emotional event.

What are Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming professional projects?

Regarding her professional life, Samantha keeps excelling in balancing a very successful career throughout India. As she gets prepared to become a mother, she has also completed all of her important shooting schedules for her future highly anticipated streaming and theatrical releases.

Samantha will be starring in a much-awaited action thriller web series along with Varun Dhawan, which is going to be directed by the very popular pair Raj & DK.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

RELATED News

Jasmin Bhasin Terminal Ileitis Update: ‘I’m Still Not Out of the Danger Zone’ Actor Returns To India For Treatment

Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Queen 2 Shoot, Shares BTS Photo From Sets

Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimboda Nimooda’ Song Appears In Class 5 Textbook, Triggers Row

Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Her Fitness Tracker Flagged Her As ‘Stressed’ After Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Shoot

Watch: Zaheer Iqbal Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture For Shatrughan Sinha During Family Dinner

LATEST NEWS

India vs England 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In First Match vs England? Captain Shreyas Iyer Provides Major Update On Team Selection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Beth Mooney And Spinners Star as Australia Reach Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final With Dominant Win

Windfall Tax Revised: Govt Raises Petrol Export Duty, Cuts Diesel and ATF Levies

Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks

Big Relief for Jet Airways Employees as NCLAT Rejects SBI Appeal on PF and Gratuity Payments

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Kate Cross and Alex Hartley Accuse ICC of Favouring India, Reveal Death Threats After Semi-Final Schedule Row

SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

QUICK LINKS