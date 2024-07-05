Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Accused Of Playing 'Victim Card' After Getting Dubbed 'Health & Science Illiterate'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again irked the medical community on social media platforms. This comes after the actress recently recommended her fans to try the hydrogen peroxide inhalation protocol if they ever come down with viral fever.

The advice did not go down well with hepatologist called Dr Cyriac Abby Philips who goes by the username ‘The Liver Doctor’ on social media. He slammed Samantha on X calling her a “health and science illiterate”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Slammed By Liver Doc

The Liver Doc while taking a dig at Samantha on X wrote, “Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections.”

The doctor also added that inhaling this substance can cause serious health issues. He further shared, “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team.”

Left: Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections. Right: Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation… pic.twitter.com/Ihn2xocKUt — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 4, 2024

In order to combat disinformation, he asked the Indian Health Ministry to control online content related to health at the conclusion of his tweet. On the microblogging platform, the message became viral and received over 7.1K likes. A deluge of online users blasted Prabhu for disseminating false information in the comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Clarifies Her Stance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu after facing the heat took to her Instagram to clarify her position on the matter. In the post, she revealed how she tried several traditional treatments once her autoimmune disease, myositis, was identified, but she was unable to control her illness. She made the decision to attempt alternative healing methods based on her doctor’s advise.

She continued, ““Many of these treatments were very, very expensive. I would always keep thinking about how fortunate I am that I could afford it and about all those who cannot. And for the longest time, conventional treatments weren’t making me better. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me and cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare.”

The actress insisted that she wants to educate people about less expensive alternative or unconventional treatments in order to help them. She claimed, without mentioning Philip, that her detractors ought to have brought up the matter with her physician, a licenced physician, whom she had tagged on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Accused Of Playing The Victim Card

Following Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s declaration, the Liver Doc continued to criticise the actress, accusing her of “playing the victim card.” In addition, he asserted that she was a “serial offender in the context of misinformation about healthcare.”

Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to my “provocative” criticism of her endorsement of unscientific, pseudoscientific and baseless alternative medicine therapies by playing the victim card and endorsing more alternative practices. Please note, she is a serial offender in… https://t.co/eRvsXrGlZq pic.twitter.com/iRadZgrHTE — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 5, 2024

Why Is Nebulised Hydrogen Peroxide Bad For Your Health?

The Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America states that breathing in hydrogen peroxide can result in tissue damage that cannot be repaired and that consuming significant amounts of the gas can induce fatal pulmonary edoema, or the buildup of fluid in the lungs.

Also possible is gas embolism. A medical disorder known as gas embolism is when gas enters the circulatory system. Stroke may result from this. One typical ingredient in floor cleansers and stain removers is hydrogen peroxide.

