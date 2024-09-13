Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema—the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards—triumphantly returns for an unprecedented third showcase to Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the leading leisure and entertainment destination from September 27th-29th 2024 at the iconic Etihad Arena.

The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards, Co-Presented by Meteora Developers to be held, Friday 27th September, will kick off the celebration of South Indian cinema by introducing the prestigious ‘Woman of the Year’ in Indian Cinema award, honouring Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her exceptional achievements.

A powerhouse in the Tamil and Telugu industries, Samantha has risen to become one of the most sought-after actresses, known for her versatility and dedication to both cinema and philanthropy.

This award pays tribute to her remarkable contributions, recognizing her as a trailblazer who has broken barriers and set new standards of excellence in Indian cinema.

Upon receiving the IIFA Utsavam Special Honour for Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema, celebrated actress and fan favourite, Samantha Ruth Prabhu conveyed, “Thanks IIFA Utsavam for giving me the honour of The Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema award. IIFA Utsavam has always been special and I’m so glad to join its global tour that spotlights the rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling from South Indian Cinema to a worldwide audience.”S

She added, “It’s also a gentle reminder for me as an artist and a woman to continue pushing my boundaries and embrace the endless possibilities that this incredible journey offers.”

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, IIFA Utsavam added saying, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a powerhouse in the South Indian film industry, a beloved favourite among fans who stands as a shining example of dedication to her craft, inspiring aspiring actors with her unwavering commitment.

As one of the most sought-after actresses of the generation, her remarkable journey in Indian cinema has been an extraordinary testament to her versatility, dedication, and an indelible ability to deeply connect with audiences through captivating performances and daring, unconventional roles.

At IIFA Utsavam, we are proud to celebrate her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in Tamil and Telugu industries, acknowledging her profound impact beyond the screen, leaving a legacy in cinema and philanthropy, earning admiration for her dedication to social causes and driving positive change.”

