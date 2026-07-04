Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hints At New Tamil Project Despite Announcing Maternity Break; Fans Say ‘Welcome Back’

Just days after revealing that she would step away from work for maternity leave, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has surprised fans with a fresh career update. The actor, who is riding high on the success of the Telugu blockbuster Maa Inti Bangaaram, shared a cryptic social media post hinting at a new collaboration with Sony LIV Tamil, prompting speculation about her long-awaited return to Tamil entertainment. Without revealing any details, the streaming platform teased an upcoming announcement, writing in Tamil, “We’ve been working on something special and can’t wait to share it with you. Coming soon.”

The post was later shared on Instagram Stories with the caption, “We cannot contain our excitement,” tagging Samantha. The actor reshared it on her own profile, adding a simple but intriguing message: “Looking forward,” along with a white heart emoji. The brief exchange was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Fans excited about Samantha’s Tamil comeback

The announcement quickly sparked speculation across social media, with many believing Samantha is preparing for her first Tamil project in several years. “Welcome back to Tamil cinema,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “We have been waiting for this.” Several others flooded the post with heart emojis, expressing excitement about seeing the actor headline another Tamil-language project after a long gap.

At present, Sony LIV has not confirmed whether the collaboration is a feature film, an original web series or another format altogether. Industry chatter has also linked Samantha to a possible return as a talk show host following the popularity of her Telugu celebrity chat show Sam Jam, although no official confirmation has been made.

Why the project matters

Samantha has often spoken about her strong connection with Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, the Telugu remake of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Tamil hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Over the next decade, she became one of the industry’s biggest stars through films such as Theri, Mersal, 24, Super Deluxe and Oh Baby.

However, her last Tamil theatrical release was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. During the Chennai promotions of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha admitted she wished she had done more Tamil films. “I always regret not doing more Tamil films. That regret will always stay with me,” she had said. The latest teaser has therefore fuelled hopes that she is finally returning to the industry where she built much of her early career.

A busy phase before maternity leave

Professionally, Samantha is enjoying one of the strongest phases of her career. Maa Inti Bangaaram recently emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, further cementing her box office appeal. The actor also recently announced that she and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, whom she married in December 2025, are expecting their first child. While promoting the film, Samantha confirmed that she would be taking a short maternity break after completing her current commitments.

“I’ll have to take a small gap because of my condition. After maternity leave, I’ll return with another film for my fans,” she said. Before this, Samantha had also taken time away from acting following her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition. Her latest announcement suggests that while motherhood is her immediate priority, fans can still expect new projects before she temporarily steps away from the spotlight.