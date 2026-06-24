Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Pregnant! Actress Confirms First Child With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnant: The online speculations can now make way for some celebrating. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now formally announced that she is expecting her first child along with her spouse Raj Nidimoru, who is a renowned filmmaker.

Speculations about this had started taking the shape of wild bush fires after a few fans spotted the baby bump in her appearances and celebration for her new movie titled Maa Inti Bangaaram. Even Megastar Chiranjeevi joined the celebrations by congratulating the couple on their beautiful new chapter in life.

Samantha chose to break her silence on this issue in a press meet for the success of her movie in Hyderabad.

Samantha Confirms Pregnancy and Upcoming Maternity Break

In the process of responding to the question regarding the casting of her films in the wake of the tremendous success at the box office of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha broke into a smile and specifically talked about her health and private life. She explained that she will be taking some time off from her busy shooting schedule and rest.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I’ll have to take a small break because of my condition. I’ll have to take a maternity leave. Then I’ll return back with another movie for my fans.”

It has been confirmed by production sources that Samantha is presently in her first trimester and the happy couple is eagerly awaiting their bundle of joy in December 2026. The purposeful delay in announcing her pregnancy till now meant that the primary focus was on the artistic aspect of the movie.

A Powerhouse Personal and Professional Partnership

This is certainly one of the most beautiful chapters in their lives since they got married in an extremely private wedding held on December 1, 2025, at Linga Bhairavi Temple in Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore.

From the outset, the partnership has been very smooth in transitioning from a highly successful professional collaboration to a personal one. The two initially met through the show, The Family Man Season 2, where Samantha played the role of Raji brilliantly under Raj and DK’s direction.

Double Celebrations at the Box Office

The news of the upcoming birth comes at a time when Samantha is enjoying some of the most successful times of her professional life. Maa Inti Bangaaram, a movie directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, marks a significant win for the couple as the movie was written by Raj Nidimoru and released under their production house called Tralala Moving Pictures.

The movie is breaking records in terms of box office performance with its earnings having crossed the 50-crore mark since its June 19 release date. Significantly enough, the movie marks the greatest debut performance of any single, female-led movie for Samantha, as she makes a huge comeback in her capacity as a commercial hero after battling an auto-immune disease called Myositis.

Reacting to the record-breaking first-day numbers, Raj Nidimoru said that the film was a great eye-opener for all the trade analysts who used to underestimate the box office potential of films led by women. With such a huge success of the movie and an incoming baby, the power couple is on cloud nine.

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