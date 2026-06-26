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Home > Entertainment News > Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim

A viral Reddit post from seven months ago claimed a YouTube astrologer predicted Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be pregnant before June 2nd. With her recent official pregnancy announcement with husband Raj Nidimoru, fans are calling it a flawless prophecy. But is it an actual astrological miracle, a math error, or just a very lucky guess in the celebrity rumor mill? We break down the timeline and leave the cosmic final verdict up to you.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Image Credits- Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Image Credits- Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 12:39 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: After actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s official declaration about her pregnancy at the Hyderabad success party of her blockbuster movie Maa Inti Bangaaram, there have been countless posts on social media platforms regarding how the event was foreseen months before.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim

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In particular, a post by Reddit member SerialEntrepreneur01 from r/TollywoodGossips gained widespread attention since it claimed that an astrologer on YouTube foretold that Samantha will “100% be pregnant/will have children before June 2nd.”

However, was the astrologer really able to predict the specific date through Samantha’s horoscope or is this just yet another internet rumour? Let’s see through the facts.

What Was Stated in the Reddit Post?

This viral rumour can be traced back to a post on Reddit which was made seven months before the announcement. In the post, there is a mention of a YouTube video of an anonymous astrologer who plotted the horoscope of Samantha, predicting that Samantha will either be pregnant or will give birth by June 2nd.

On confirming her pregnancy along with her husband, director Raj Nidimoru, in late June 2026, netizens instantly went back to this old post to prove the prediction right.

Fact Check: Is the Astrological Prediction Valid?

While the timeline in the Reddit post appears close to when public and media speculation actually peaked, the claim that this was an accurate “horoscope reading” falls apart under scrutiny for three distinct reasons:

1. The Timeline Shift and Math Error

This astrologer’s prediction was rather confident in stating that Samantha will either be pregnant or will have children before June 2nd. However, the fact is that the official announcement of Samantha happened on June 24, 2026. What is more important, according to industry reports, Samantha is in her first trimester at the moment and, according to her spokeswoman, her baby will be born in December 2026.

2. The Predictable Trajectory of Celebrity Gossip

The legal marriage of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru took place on December 1, 2025. In the world of entertainment, when celebrities marry, there is instant family planning pressure put on them by producers and even astrologers. The common trend in YouTube videos is to come up with estimates on the timeline over six to twelve months period.

3. Just A Blind Guess

Tollywood celebrities’ astrologers post hundreds of videos about planetary transits each year. “Major changes in family,” “news about personal life,” or “changes in health” are the typical predictions that they make to the top celebs.

And when one prediction out of hundreds turns out to be accurate somehow, algorithms push it to people while ignoring the hundreds of inaccurate predictions.

A Cosmic Coincidence Or Something More?

However, sometimes, there are gray areas when it comes to astrological predictions. Although the mathematically predicted schedule did not turn out to be 100% accurate and was off by a couple of weeks, it is hard not to doubt the alignment of the stars after all this time.

Was it sheer luck of an internet marketer trying to gain popularity, or perhaps, the position of the planets was telling us something about the upcoming turn in the life of one of the biggest celebrities of Tollywood? Perhaps, the age-old practice of astrology has some peculiarities of its own which are not easily explained by logic—perhaps, there is no explanation at all.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: 3.5/5, Akshay Kumar Delivers Laughs In A Star-Studded Comedy Entertainer

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim
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