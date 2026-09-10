Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Pregnancy Was A ‘Surprise’: Why She And Raj Nidimoru Weren’t Planning Parenthood

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about embracing her motherhood journey, stating that being pregnant has come as a surprise to both her and her husband, Raj Nidimoru. In June 2026, the actress announced that she is expecting her first child, adding that the two were happy with whatever would happen with regard to their children’s situation, whether that be one or none. So, the news came unexpectedly, but the actress says that she is ready.

Why Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Call Her Pregnancy A ‘Surprise’?

In connection with motherhood, Samantha stated that there had been no pressure on herself or Raj in regard to having a baby. It is because both Samantha and Raj were “okay with either,” which is why the pregnancy took them by surprise.

For Samantha, however, the sudden turn of events has instilled more acceptance than fear. It is because she has realized that motherhood will be a significant change in her life, yet she is ready to embrace this new chapter of her life.

When Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Find Out She Was Pregnant?

Samantha admitted that she found out about her pregnancy while shooting the song ‘Thassadiya’ from ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’. She had just found out about her pregnancy and had been suffering from some sort of illness before she shot the song.

However, she went ahead with the shoot and the choreography of the song. On hindsight, Samantha stated that everything seems to have just fallen into place.

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Taking A Break From Acting?

However, Samantha has made it known that she will be taking some time off and listening to what her body has to say about what she needs during her pregnancy. Instead of pushing herself to keep moving along at the same professional speed, she will listen to her body and take enough time in this period.

That is not to say that she will be stepping back from her career altogether. She will continue to keep her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures, active, and she has stated that she still has some projects being considered as a producer.

When Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announce Her Pregnancy?

Samantha made her pregnancy public in June 2026. This followed reports of Samantha being spotted with a baby bump during a ceremony to celebrate Maa Inti Bangaaram. Since then, the actress has been slowly revealing how she plans to handle her new role as a mom and career.

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