Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have become parents for the very first time to a little boy. On November 19, 2026, the actor and filmmaker announced that they are blessed with their very own son. The good news was also accompanied by their first ever picture with the newborn boy.







The image showed the couple holding onto the baby’s hands. They also introduced us to his name. In the caption, they mentioned, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj.”

This is another milestone in the lives of the couple as they always managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until the time they got married.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Announce Baby Boy’s Name

Samantha and Raj decided to introduce their baby through a picture taken in close-up of his small hands being held by his parents. The couple has named their baby Dev Nidimoru who was born on November 19, 2026.

The post has attracted immediate attention from their fans, as they have congratulated the couple for welcoming their new baby. This post also follows several months after the confirmation of their new baby. The news of Samantha being pregnant was shared in June 2026 at the success meet of her movie Maa Inti Bangaaram.

When Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Get Married?

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The wedding marked the second marriage for both. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, while Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 after nearly four years of marriage.

How Did Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Meet?

Samantha and Raj met each other initially while working on The Family Man 2. Samantha portrayed the role of Raji, a rebel leader and one of the main antagonists in the web series, which was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Later, they got back together to work on Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian version of Citadel series. However, this professional bond of theirs turned out to be a topic of discussion amongst the people, even though they maintained privacy regarding their relationship. As per reports, they were in a relationship for about two years before getting married in December 2025.

Since then, they had welcomed their first child, Dev, and have made their first family milestone known to everyone with the help of a picture and an announcement.

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