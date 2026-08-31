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Home > Entertainment News > Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a hilarious reaction after a fan suggested “Samraj” as a baby name for her and Raj Nidimoru. Here’s what she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Image- Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Image- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 08:48 IST

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has yet again found herself giving a good reason for her fans to smile in reaction to a funny comment about the name of their upcoming baby, a comment made through combining both her and her husband’s names. The actress, who is currently pregnant with her first baby, had uploaded new pictures of herself when pregnant.

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Amidst the numerous comments that the post had received, there was a fan who decided to suggest the names “Samaira” for a girl and “Samraj” for a boy. Upon receiving the comment, Samantha responded to the latter saying, “SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?” This reaction from the actress got her fans to laugh at the fun-filled comment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Another Pregnancy Update

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Along with the post, Samantha also shared a mirror selfie showing off her pregnancy glow. She captioned it, “I’d like to keep the skin and hair, please.” The actor has been regularly sharing glimpses of this new phase of her life, including fitness updates and moments from her maternity break.

Samantha had earlier spoken about how her approach to exercise has changed during pregnancy. Instead of focusing on pushing harder, she said she is now paying more attention to what her body needs. In one of her posts, she wrote that training during this phase is “less about pushing harder” and “more about listening better.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Embracing Motherhood

Samantha has also previously discussed how much she had looked forward to motherhood. She said that being a mother is something that she has always wanted and described the whole process as something exciting and new.

Samantha and film director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot last year in December and now are eagerly waiting for their baby. But, for now, Samantha is definitely taking advantage of the more light-hearted side of pregnancy, even if the name “Samraj” is unlikely to make it into the final list of baby names.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide, But Sunday Numbers Tell A Different Story

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Samraj’ Baby Name Leaves Fans Amused — What Did She Say?

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