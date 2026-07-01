Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Creates History, Beats Anushka Shetty’s 17-Year Box Office Record

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating a landmark achievement in her career. Her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has officially become the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film in history, ending the long-standing dominance of Anushka Shetty’s cult blockbuster Arundhati. Released on June 19, the action-comedy drama has earned more than Rs 83 crore worldwide and around Rs 50 crore net in India, according to figures shared by the makers. The film’s production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, announced the milestone on social media, writing, “Bangaaram writes history in golden letters. Maa Inti Bangaaram becomes the highest-grossing female-led film ever in Telugu cinema.”

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, calling Samantha a “queen” and celebrating the success as a significant moment for women-led storytelling in Telugu cinema.

A Record That Stood For Nearly Two Decades

The record was previously held by Anushka Shetty’s 2009 fantasy drama Arundhati. Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, the film reportedly earned over Rs 70 crore worldwide, a remarkable feat at a time when female-centric films rarely commanded massive box office numbers. Arundhati not only established Anushka as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars but also proved that audiences would support a woman-led blockbuster if backed by a compelling story.

While films such as Mahanati (2018) and Rudhramadevi also enjoyed strong commercial runs, industry observers have often pointed out that both featured prominent ensemble casts alongside their leading actresses. Maa Inti Bangaaram, meanwhile, has largely been driven by Samantha’s star power, making its achievement particularly noteworthy.

A Big Win For Female-Led Telugu Cinema

The success of Maa Inti Bangaaram reflects a gradual shift in audience preferences, with female-led films increasingly finding commercial success alongside critical acclaim. The film has been praised for balancing entertainment with emotion, while Samantha’s performance has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The actor also serves as one of the producers through her banner Tralala Moving Pictures, making the milestone even more significant.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action-comedy drama produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. Besides Samantha, the film features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and Gautami in pivotal roles.

The film opened to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, helping it maintain a steady run at the box office. Following its release, it also emerged that Samantha had filmed portions of the movie while pregnant, adding another layer of admiration from fans.

Although Maa Inti Bangaaram has rewritten Telugu box office history, the title of the highest-grossing female-led South Indian film still belongs to Malayalam blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which reportedly crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

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