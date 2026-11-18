Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a peek into a special family function as she is all set to become a mother to her first child with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor posted pictures taken during the special puja conducted at her residence, wherein she was seen holding her tummy and seeking blessings from her family elders.







However, the pictures did not fail to raise curiosity regarding the attire sported by the actor. Samantha looked absolutely beautiful in a red cotton silk kurta set, which is worth Rs 48,562. Raj, on the other hand, chose a cream-colored kurta with white pyjamas.

One such picture showed Samantha and Raj sitting close to each other during the function and staring at each other. Another picture showed her participating in the ritual and seeking blessings from her elders, while some other pictures showed her sitting alongside the women of her family. In one picture, Samantha and her mother Ninette Prabhu can be seen posing together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rs 48,562 Red Suit: A Closer Look

For the family event, Samantha went for a red kurta suit that has a button-down kurta with a brocade tissue hem. According to an outfit identification search cited by NDTV, the ensemble is from Ogaan and is priced at Rs 48,562.

With the red kurta suit, Samantha wore matching paprika colored pants that are made of striped cotton silk and zari along with a flower printed dupatta. The actor complemented her red ensemble with some statement jhumkas, a red bindi and side parted blow-dried hair.

Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Prepare To Welcome Their First Child







The ceremony takes place when Samantha and Raj prepare themselves to be parents for the first time. The actor announced her pregnancy in June 2026 at the success meet of her film ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram.’ During the interaction with the media at the event, Samantha also spoke about taking a maternity leave after fulfilling her present commitments. She said that she will come back for work after her maternity leave.

The duo tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private wedding at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. They have also collaborated for projects like The Family Man 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The puja ceremony is not the only traditional celebration of Samantha and Raj before their child arrives. The duo celebrated the Seemantham ceremony in September, which was attended by the members of their family. Through these latest photos, Samantha once again gives a glimpse into the preparations for their first baby’s birth.

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