Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

Speculation about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pregnancy has been rife over the weekend, but now the truth is out. Yes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed expecting her first baby with her husband, Raj Nidimoru, who is a director.

Though the couple hasn’t officially made any post regarding the happy news in their personal social networking sites, the news has been confirmed by her team and is being showered by congratulatory messages from the industry bigwigs like Megastar Chiranjeevi.

How Chiranjeevi Essentially Confirmed the News

The internet exploded when movie icon Chiranjeevi held a press conference on Monday to felicitate Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and the director of their movie, Nandini Reddy, for the blockbuster success of their latest movie, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

In addition to gifting Samantha an authentic saree, Chiranjeevi expressed his views about Samantha’s performance in his latest movie via X (former Twitter), where he applauded her actions in saree. It is his last line which shook everyone out there.







“Likewise, special best wishes to the couple Samantha & Raj, who are welcoming a new chapter in their lives,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

The phrase “welcoming a new chapter” immediately went viral, effectively acting as the final stamp of validation on the pregnancy rumors that had been dominating headlines.

The Success Meet That Sparked the “Baby Bump” Buzz

Speculations started gaining momentum because Samantha attended a successful party of Maa Inti Bangaaram. The pictures and videos posted on social media platforms showed Samantha being casual in a white T-shirt and jeans.

It was not very long when eagle-eyed netizens could spot the presence of a baby bump on her body. Netizens also remarked about Raj Nidimoru, who was being overprotective of her in thick crowds.

Director Nandini Reddy Breaks Silence on the Milestone

Adding to the excitement of this happy news, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Nandini Reddy, gave an interview to the press about Samantha becoming a mother. Rather than denying the gossip, she embraced it.

“Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success,” Nandini Reddy confirmed to Cinema Express.

Reddy also found that the decision of Samantha to attend the success meet instead of hiding her bump was a very “conscious choice,” which was a strong step that allowed her fans access to her happiness without much of a PR gimmick.

When Is Samantha’s Baby Due?

Amid all this hype on social media, a spokesperson of the actor told Etimes that Samantha will be giving birth in December 2026.

This is certainly one of the most beautiful phases of life for Samantha, who got married in a very beautiful Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore in December 2025. As she has always mentioned in the past that she wants to have a baby, Samantha is now experiencing a beautiful phase of her life on a professional and personal level.

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