Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

Megastar Chiranjeevi just dropped a massive confirmation regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s next big chapter. From success-meet baby bump videos to official due date confirmations from her team, here is the full breakdown of Samantha's pregnancy news.

Samantha Ruth with her husband and visible baby bump
Samantha Ruth with her husband and visible baby bump

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 17:30 IST

Speculation about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pregnancy has been rife over the weekend, but now the truth is out. Yes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed expecting her first baby with her husband, Raj Nidimoru, who is a director.

Though the couple hasn’t officially made any post regarding the happy news in their personal social networking sites, the news has been confirmed by her team and is being showered by congratulatory messages from the industry bigwigs like Megastar Chiranjeevi.

You Might Be Interested In

How Chiranjeevi Essentially Confirmed the News

The internet exploded when movie icon Chiranjeevi held a press conference on Monday to felicitate Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and the director of their movie, Nandini Reddy, for the blockbuster success of their latest movie, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

In addition to gifting Samantha an authentic saree, Chiranjeevi expressed his views about Samantha’s performance in his latest movie via X (former Twitter), where he applauded her actions in saree. It is his last line which shook everyone out there.



“Likewise, special best wishes to the couple Samantha & Raj, who are welcoming a new chapter in their lives,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

The phrase “welcoming a new chapter” immediately went viral, effectively acting as the final stamp of validation on the pregnancy rumors that had been dominating headlines.

The Success Meet That Sparked the “Baby Bump” Buzz

Speculations started gaining momentum because Samantha attended a successful party of Maa Inti Bangaaram. The pictures and videos posted on social media platforms showed Samantha being casual in a white T-shirt and jeans.

It was not very long when eagle-eyed netizens could spot the presence of a baby bump on her body. Netizens also remarked about Raj Nidimoru, who was being overprotective of her in thick crowds.

Director Nandini Reddy Breaks Silence on the Milestone

Adding to the excitement of this happy news, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Nandini Reddy, gave an interview to the press about Samantha becoming a mother. Rather than denying the gossip, she embraced it.

“Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success,” Nandini Reddy confirmed to Cinema Express.

Reddy also found that the decision of Samantha to attend the success meet instead of hiding her bump was a very “conscious choice,” which was a strong step that allowed her fans access to her happiness without much of a PR gimmick.

When Is Samantha’s Baby Due?

Amid all this hype on social media, a spokesperson of the actor told Etimes that Samantha will be giving birth in December 2026.

This is certainly one of the most beautiful phases of life for Samantha, who got married in a very beautiful Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore in December 2025. As she has always mentioned in the past that she wants to have a baby, Samantha is now experiencing a beautiful phase of her life on a professional and personal level.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Battle of the Gullet Reactions: Fans Call It The Best Battle In The Series

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know
Tags: chiranjeeviMaa Inti Bangaaramraj nidimorusamantha ruth prabhu

RELATED News

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name

Ramayana Star Ravi Dubey Breaks Silence On Sky-High Expectations From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer: ‘Wait With Faith’

‘She Calls Me Peddi Now’: Ram Charan Shares Adorable Story About Daughter Klin Kaara

LATEST NEWS

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

How Did Air India Flight Enter Pakistan Airspace Despite Restrictions?

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue

Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know
Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know
Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know
Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

QUICK LINKS