Samantha Spotted With Raj Nidimoru Again: Dating Rumours Intensify With 2nd Public Outing In 2 Months

A new photograph featuring actor Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru has surfaced on social media, intensifying speculation about their rumored relationship.

A new photograph featuring actor Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru has surfaced on social media, intensifying speculation about their rumored relationship. The image, shared from a birthday celebration, has further fueled curiosity among fans.

The duo attended the birthday bash of Samantha’s friend, designer Kresha Bajaj, on Sunday. The event, attended by close friends, included a group photo shared on social media, where Samantha stunned in a metallic green dress while Nidimoru opted for a casual grey shirt and cap.

This is not the first time the two have been spotted together. Last month, Samantha and Nidimoru were seen at a pickleball tournament, where the actor owns the team Chennai Super Champs. A widely shared image from the event showed them smiling in matching jerseys. In another group photo, Samantha appeared to be holding Nidimoru’s hand, further igniting dating rumours.

Samantha worked with Raj and DK in The Family Man Season 2

Despite the growing speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru have commented on their rumored relationship. The actor has previously collaborated with the director on two projects: ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ (2024) and ‘The Family Man 2’ (2021). Their next project, a Netflix series titled ‘Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom,’ is also being helmed by Raj & DK alongside filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, known for ‘Tumbbad.’

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021 before they separated. Following their split, Naga Chaitanya later married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Samantha has established herself as one of the most successful and versatile actors in the Indian film industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 with ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and quickly rose to fame with her performances in blockbuster films like ‘Eega,’ ‘Theri,’ ‘Mahanati,’ and ‘Super Deluxe.’ Over the years, she has won numerous awards and accolades for her acting prowess, solidifying her position as a leading star in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Raj & DK, the filmmaking duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., are well known for their unique storytelling and genre-blending approach. They have directed and produced several acclaimed projects, including ‘Shor in the City,’ ‘Go Goa Gone,’ and ‘Stree’ (as producers). However, they gained widespread recognition with the hit web series ‘The Family Man,’ starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

 

