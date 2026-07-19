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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling

Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling

Following intense internet outrage over her controversial stand-up set, India’s Got Latent Season 2 contestant Sakshi Jha has found an ally in host Samay Raina, who publicly urged netizens to stop the brutal trolling.

India's Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha (Photo: X)
India's Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 13:52 IST

The Internet is going crazy about the recent episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, which is topping the list of Netflix India’s trending shows. As it was already expected from the reality show famous for its raw auditions, the performance that really got people outraged on social media was given by a content creator and a teacher from Bihar, Sakshi Jha.

Amidst the cyber bullying campaign that the girl had to face, the creator of the show Samay Raina took the side of Sakshi and issued a direct appeal to his audience.

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The Viral Audition That Sparked Outrage

History was made in the most recent episode of the show but definitely not by virtue of winning. Sakshi Jha became the first contestant of the season 2 of India’s Got Latent to receive a zero score from all the judges, namely Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, and Yashraj.

Throughout her performance, Jha referred to herself as a proud “man-hater” and said that she finds immense pleasure in crushing the egos of men. However, matters reached an all-time high when the judges quoted her life goals from her application form, saying that her dream in life was to “beat her husband after drinking alcohol”. Upon being asked further, Jha went on to say that she felt hatred towards her father and brother due to what she described as “generational trauma”.

Though later on Jha justified her comments on the grounds of Gen-Z sarcasm and defying patriarchy, snippets of her set went viral and netizens criticized her content for being “toxic pseudo-feminism”, citing the fact that the same would have been subject to instant cancellation had a man made such comments about women.

Samay Raina Breaks His Silence: “Be Kind To Her”

Realizing the extent of online bullying, Samay Raina came up with a video message from his vacation, addressing the outrage.

Raina called upon his fans, who he likes to refer to as his “menz”, to be considerate and empathize.

“I am looking at the reactions to this episode. A lot of memes are being made on ‘men-hater’ Sakshi Jha. So, I have a request for my ‘menz’—just be kind to her, man. At the end of the day, it is Latent. People come and say just anything. It is not easy to stand on that stage.”

Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling

Moreover, the comedian pointed out that it was not necessary to resort to cyberbullying because there is always a human on the other side. “It’s cool making memes and all but make sure you realize there is a human on the other side.” Raina played around with the situation by stating that this was the best time for male viewers to shower love and disprove Sakshi of her claim.

Raina ended his statement by appreciating the entertainment factor she brought in the show. “Without her, we wouldn’t have gotten such a solid episode.”.

Sakshi Jha’s Response to the Backlash

In fact, Jha has managed to take all the criticism in her stride, posting the video message on her social media pages. She said in response to the backlash, “Indians and the art of hating. Love and only love to both genders.” Moreover, she appreciated Raina for being a real gentleman off the screen.\

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Witnesses Massive Surge, Crosses Rs 39 Crore In India

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Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling

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Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling
Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling
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