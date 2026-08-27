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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’

Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’

Samay Raina was felicitated by CM Devendra Fadnavis at a Maharashtra Cyber event and joked about his past summons over the India’s Got Latent controversy.

Samay Raina and CM Fadnavis, Image Credits- X
Samay Raina and CM Fadnavis, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 14:17 IST

Samay Raina found himself standing on a platform with the Maharashtra Cyber on August 26, but the scenario is vastly different from the encounters that Samay has had with the agency previously.

The comedian was felicitated by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event held in Mumbai, where the short film “Digital Arrest” and the “Maharashtra Cyber Anthem 1930” was launched. However, instead of taking the occasion seriously, as one would expect Samay to do, He did exactly what one would expect of him, made a joke out of his controversial past. While Devendra Fadnavis, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar and others watched on, Samay made jokes about his infamous link with the Maharashtra Cyber.

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Samay Raina Jokes About His ‘Long Association’ With Maha Cyber

After being felicitated, Samay thanked the chief minister before cheekily referring to his history with the cyber department.



“My association with Maha Cyber has been going on for a very long time,” he joked, prompting laughter from those seated around him. He then turned his attention to Maharashtra Cyber’s 1930 helpline number, saying he had already saved it because he frequently received calls from there.

The joke clearly landed with Fadnavis, who was seen laughing along with the audience. Samay continued the bit by praising the cyber cell’s efficiency, joking that whether someone was in India or the US, officers would eventually find them. The reference was unmistakable: in 2025, when Maharashtra Cyber issued summons to him over the India’s Got Latent controversy, Samay was travelling abroad and sought additional time to appear before investigators.

Why Was Samay Raina Felicitated By Devendra Fadnavis?

The moment came during Maharashtra Cyber’s cyber-awareness initiative, which included the launch of Digital Arrest and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem. Several celebrities were associated with the initiative and attended the event, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffery, Mangesh Desai and Sunidhi Chauhan. Those involved were felicitated for contributing to the campaign.

Another clip from the event showed Samay spotting biscuits on Fadnavis’ table while receiving his honour. He casually asked the chief minister if he could take one. Fadnavis agreed and burst into laughter, once again turning what could have been a formal moment into an informal exchange.

What Happened In The India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The irony behind Samay’s jokes dates back to February 2025, when an episode of his YouTube show India’s Got Latent triggered widespread backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a sexually explicit remark while appearing as a guest. The viral clip led to complaints and police action in multiple states. Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Allahbadia, Samay and others associated with the show over allegedly obscene content.

Samay was issued multiple summons while he was abroad. He eventually appeared before Maharashtra Cyber in March 2025 and recorded his statement. Investigators had also called several other people connected with different episodes of the show. During the backlash, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube and said he would cooperate with investigating agencies.

His jokes at Wednesday’s felicitation therefore came with an obvious sense of full-circle irony — from being summoned by Maharashtra Cyber to standing at one of its events and being honoured by the chief minister.

Samay Raina Turns Controversy Into His Own Punchline

Rather than avoiding the episode that became one of the biggest controversies of his career, Samay appeared comfortable making it part of his act. The viral videos show that the humour was received in the spirit intended, with Fadnavis and several actors laughing at his references to the cyber department.

The event also arrives shortly after another India’s Got Latent-related legal matter involving Samay. On August 14, the Supreme Court quashed FIRs against him and four other comedians over a separate case involving remarks about persons with disabilities, after taking note of their efforts to make amends and spread awareness. That case was distinct from the 2025 controversy triggered by Allahbadia’s remarks.

For Samay, however, Wednesday’s appearance offered the sort of material few comedians could manufacture: the same cyber agency that once summoned him was now part of a stage where he was being felicitated and he made sure nobody in the room missed the irony.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Did Rhiya Ahir Join NEET Protest For Fame? Viral Girl Responds Ahead Of Possible Entry

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Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’
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Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’

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Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’

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Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’
Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’
Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’
Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’

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