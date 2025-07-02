Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Samay Raina Friskily Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan After Losing At Chess Game: “Kabhi Kabhi Laal Singh Chadha Bhi Ho Jata Hain”

Samay Raina Friskily Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan After Losing At Chess Game: “Kabhi Kabhi Laal Singh Chadha Bhi Ho Jata Hain”

Aamir khan sat for a casual yet competitive game of chess with comedian and youtuber Samay Raina, whose video has now surfaced on Samay’s instagram profile. Hardik Pandya was also seen in the clip, saying that he loves India's Got Latent show.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 15:18:04 IST

In another epic crossover episode of 2025, Samay Raina was playing a chess game with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. 

Samay is currently touring the UK with his stand-up set following a setback in India. His YouTube show ran into controversy after an episode featuring Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and others led to multiple FIRs for objectionable content. In response, Samay removed all episodes and cancelled several performances across India. Aamir Khan’s interaction with Samay Raina coincides with the promotional phase of his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in starring roles, alongside 10 emerging talents. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film hit theaters on June 20th and has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. It has amassed over Rs 130 crore at the box office so far.

Samay loses to Aamir Khan in Chess

Aamir khan sat for a casual yet competitive game of chess with comedian and youtuber  Samay Raina, whose video has now surfaced on Samay’s instagram profile. During the match, Aamir pointed out Samay’s error, saying, “Gadbad kardi tune mere dost.” Ultimately, Aamir won the game, leaving everyone astonished. To lighten the mood for the comedian, Aamir playfully remarked, “Aamir Khan se haara hai yaar, khush hona chahiye tereko.” Samay responded with a witty jab, referencing Aamir’s film flop, saying, “Koi nahi sir, kabhi kabhi Laal Singh Chadha bhi ho sakta hai.” 

As he left the scene, Aamir made sure the moment would make it to the internet. “Tu daalega yeh, make sure that he puts it ,” he said.

The clip also features a tiny yet funny interaction between Samay and a fan who loved the show “India’s Got Latent”. The fan asked “How to get into latent?”, to which Samay replied “What Talent do you have?” and as the fan started singing, samay said “0 marks from my side”. 



Hardik Pandya loves India’s Got Latent 

In the clip, there is a special appearance by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. He is seen saying samay that he loves the show. 

