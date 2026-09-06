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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?

Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?

Samay Raina has left India for a two-week vacation just hours before Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent episode drops. His airport post has now sparked hilarious reactions online.

India's Got Latent (Image: Instagram)
India's Got Latent (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-06 18:06 IST

Samay Raina has managed to turn even a vacation update into part of the hype around India’s Got Latent 2. Hours before the much-awaited episode featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai is set to premiere, Samay revealed that he is leaving India for a two-week break.

The timing immediately caught fans’ attention, especially because Rakhi’s appearance has already been expected to bring plenty of chaos and unpredictability to the panel. So, why are fans joking that Samay Raina has “dropped the bomb and left”?

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What Did Samay Raina Post Before The Rakhi Sawant Episode?

Samay Raina Story

Samay Raina Story

Samay first shared an Instagram Story reminding fans that the new India’s Got Latent episode would drop tonight. Soon after, he posted a picture from the airport while holding his passport and revealed that he was heading out on vacation.

He wrote, “Alright friends, I’m off on a vacation for 2 weeks, enjoy the Rakhi Sawant episode tonight,” adding a laughing emoji. The post was enough to send fans into overdrive, with several users joking that Samay had deliberately left the country just before releasing what they expect to be one of the wildest episodes of the season.

Why Are Fans Calling The Episode ‘Wild’?

Rakhi Sawant has built much of her public persona around unfiltered reactions, dramatic moments and unpredictable humour. Pairing her with Ashneer Grover, who is equally known for blunt opinions, has only increased curiosity around the episode.

Social media users quickly began joking about Samay’s timing. One fan wrote that he had “dropped the bomb and run”, while another suggested that even Samay seemed ready to stay away while viewers dealt with the chaos. Of course, Samay has not said that his vacation has anything to do with the episode. The connection is simply part of the humour surrounding his airport post.

Who Is On The Latest India’s Got Latent Panel?

The new episode brings together a very different mix of personalities. Rakhi Sawant joins entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, comedian-writer Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai alongside Samay Raina.

That lineup alone has made the episode one of the most anticipated of the season. Rakhi’s return to India’s Got Latent is particularly notable because she has previously been closely associated with some of the show’s most talked-about moments.

When And Where To Watch Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode?

The new India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, at 7 PM IST. Viewers can watch it on Netflix and YouTube. Current reports differ over whether the Rakhi Sawant episode is numbered Episode 6 or Episode 7, but the release time and panel lineup are consistent across coverage.

Why Is The Episode Getting So Much Attention?

Apart from Rakhi and Ashneer sharing the same panel, Samay’s decision to head out on vacation just before release has given fans another reason to talk about the episode. The joke practically writes itself: release a potentially chaotic Rakhi Sawant episode, then disappear for two weeks. Whether the episode actually lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but Samay Raina has already ensured that the build-up around it has become part of the entertainment.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Prashanth Rangaswamy Reportedly Evicted Before Entering House — What Happened?

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Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?
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Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?

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Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?

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Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?
Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?
Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?
Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant’s India’s Got Latent Episode — Why Are Fans Calling It ‘Wild’?

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