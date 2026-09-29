Samay Raina Live 2026-27: Full List Of Shows, Dates, Venues, Ticket Prices And Booking Details

Samay Raina Live 2026-27: Samay Raina is taking his stand-up comedy back on the road with his biggest India tour yet. Titled Samay Raina Live, the nationwide tour will run from November 2026 to April 2027. Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai were announced in the first phase, with more cities expected to be added.

The tour has already seen an extraordinary response. According to the organisers, more than 1 lakh tickets were sold in under an hour during the exclusive pre-sale on September 28. The rush prompted eight additional shows across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The newly added Pune show also sold out, taking the reported number of sold-out shows to 11. Here is the latest information on Samay Raina Live 2026-27, including the announced dates, venues, ticket booking details and newly added shows.

When Is Samay Raina’s India Tour 2026-27 Starting?

Samay Raina Live will begin in November 2026 and is scheduled to continue until April 2027. The initial announcement covered six cities, with multiple shows planned in several locations. The organisers have also indicated that the tour could expand further.

Which Cities Is Samay Raina Visiting On His 2026-27 Tour?

The first phase includes: Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The original schedule included multiple performances in each city. Additional dates have since been added because of the strong pre-sale response.

What Are Samay Raina’s Delhi Show Dates And Venues?

Delhi has multiple dates in the tour schedule. The originally announced Delhi shows are:

November 28 and 29, 2026 — Yashobhoomi

January 16 and 17, 2027 — Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Additional Delhi dates have also been reported following the pre-sale rush, including performances at Yashobhoomi on February 6 and 7 and at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 27 and 28. Fans should check the live District listing before booking because the tour schedule is being expanded.

When Is Samay Raina Performing In Jaipur?

The announced Jaipur shows are scheduled for: December 4, 5 and 6, 2026 The venue listed for the Jaipur leg is Deep Smriti Auditorium. Jaipur is among the cities included in the first phase of the India tour.

What Are Samay Raina’s Pune Show Dates?

Pune is another major stop on the tour. The original Pune dates are:

December 18, 19 and 20, 2026 The venue listed is Mayfield Eva Garden & Estate.

Additional Pune dates have also been reported for March 5, 6 and 7, 2027, following the pre-sale response. The additional Pune show announced after the initial rush was also reported to have sold out quickly.

When And Where Is Samay Raina Performing In Hyderabad?

Samay Raina is scheduled to perform in Hyderabad on: January 23 and 24, 2027 The venue is Gachibowli Stadium. Hyderabad is part of the initial six-city tour announcement.

What Are Samay Raina’s Bengaluru Show Dates?

The Bengaluru leg is scheduled for: February 19, 20 and 21, 2027

The venue listed for these shows is Koramangala Indoor Stadium. Bengaluru is also among the cities where additional shows were announced following the initial ticket demand.

When Is Samay Raina Performing In Mumbai?

Mumbai has one of the biggest clusters of shows on the tour. The currently reported dates are: April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2027

The venue is Dome, SVP Stadium. Mumbai also provided one of the clearest signs of the initial ticket rush. A screenshot shared by Samay showed 12,569 people ahead in a virtual booking queue. That figure represented people waiting to access bookings and should not be confused with confirmed ticket sales.

How Many New Samay Raina Shows Have Been Added?

Eight additional shows have been announced after the exclusive pre-sale generated more than one lakh ticket sales in under an hour. The additional shows span Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The organisers said the expansion was prompted by the response to the initial dates. The schedule is therefore still evolving, and fans should check the latest District listings for availability before making travel plans.

How To Book Samay Raina Live 2026-27 Tickets?

Tickets for Samay Raina Live are being sold exclusively through District. The official tour website directs fans towards the District ticketing process. The original schedule listed the pre-sale from September 28 and the general sale from September 30.

However, the latest September 29 update says the pre-sale is continuing until September 30 at 2 PM, while the general sale is scheduled to open on September 30 at 7:30 PM. Because the tour has already added shows after the initial rush, ticket availability can change quickly.

How Much Do Samay Raina Live Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on the city, venue and seating category. The current booking reports indicate that prices can range from around ₹999 at the lower end to several thousand rupees for premium seating, but the exact price depends on the individual show and category.

Since prices and inventory can change, fans should rely on the current District listing for the exact amount before purchasing rather than older prices circulating on social media. Unofficial resale listings should also not be treated as the official ticket price.

Why Are Samay Raina Tickets Selling So Fast?

The scale of the pre-sale has become one of the biggest talking points around the tour. More than 1 lakh tickets were reportedly sold within the first hour of the exclusive pre-sale, according to the organisers. The response led to eight additional shows being added across four cities.

His previous India tour, Still Alive and Unfiltered, featured 16 shows across seven cities between August and October 2025. The new tour is being promoted as his biggest India tour so far. His latest comedy special Still Alive has also been widely viewed online, while his work on India’s Got Latent has expanded his audience beyond the traditional stand-up circuit.

Will More Samay Raina Shows And Cities Be Added?

More additions remain possible. The initial tour announcement said more cities would be added, while the September 29 update confirmed that the schedule had already expanded with eight new shows.

For fans who did not find their city in the first announcement, keeping an eye on the official tour page and District listings is therefore important.

Samay Raina Live 2026-27: Full Schedule At A Glance

City Venue Announced Dates Delhi Yashobhoomi Nov 28-29, 2026 Jaipur Deep Smriti Auditorium Dec 4-6, 2026 Pune Mayfield Eva Garden & Estate Dec 18-20, 2026 Delhi Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Jan 16-17, 2027 Hyderabad Gachibowli Stadium Jan 23-24, 2027 Bengaluru Koramangala Indoor Stadium Feb 19-21, 2027 Mumbai Dome, SVP Stadium Apr 2-4 & Apr 9-11, 2027 Delhi Additional dates reported Feb 6-7 & Mar 27-28, 2027 Pune Additional dates reported Mar 5-7, 2027

The additional-date listings are subject to further updates as the tour expands.

FAQs

When is Samay Raina Live 2026-27 starting?

Samay Raina’s India tour is scheduled to begin in November 2026 and continue through April 2027.

Where can I book Samay Raina Live tickets?

Tickets are being sold through District, which is the tour’s exclusive ticketing platform.

How much do Samay Raina Live tickets cost?

Prices vary according to city, venue and seating category. Current listings should be checked on District for the exact price of a particular show.

Which cities is Samay Raina visiting?

The announced tour includes Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with more cities potentially being added.

When is Samay Raina performing in Mumbai?

The currently reported Mumbai dates are April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2027, at Dome, SVP Stadium.

When is Samay Raina performing in Hyderabad?

Samay Raina is scheduled to perform at Gachibowli Stadium on January 23 and 24, 2027.

Have more Samay Raina shows been added?

Yes. Eight additional shows were announced after more than one lakh tickets were sold during the pre-sale. The additions cover Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Is Samay Raina’s India tour completely sold out?

No. The latest announcement says 11 shows have sold out, but additional shows and ticket inventory are part of the ongoing tour expansion. Availability can change by city and date.