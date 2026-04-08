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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

Samay Raina evolved from a stand-up comic into a full-blown digital force. Whether it’s his dark humor, unfiltered takes, or even making chess trendy again during the pandemic, Samay has managed to stay both influential and controversial in the creator space.

Samay Raina (Photo: IG)
Samay Raina (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 8, 2026 13:05:45 IST

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Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

Samay Raina has become one of the most talked-about names in India’s new-age comedy scene. Hailing from Jammu, his journey from studying engineering to winning Comicstaan Season 2 is anything but conventional. Over time, he’s evolved from a stand-up comic into a full-blown digital force. Whether it’s his dark humor, unfiltered takes, or even making chess trendy again during the pandemic, Samay has managed to stay both influential and controversial in the creator space. He’s making a strong come back with ‘Still Alive’ after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy made him go a bit lowkey for sometime.

Samar Raina’s Comeback With “Still Alive”

After lying low for a while following a major online storm, Samay has made a strong comeback with his latest stand-up special, Still Alive, released in early April 2026. The special feels personal and bold at the same time. He opens up about the emotional and professional challenges of being under constant public scrutiny, while still delivering the sharp humor he’s known for. It’s being seen as both a comeback and a reflection of everything he’s been through.

Latest Video Of Samay Raina

The Still Alive video isn’t just another comedy set—it feels like a mix of stand-up and a candid message to his audience. It marked his return after a long break and quickly grabbed attention, pulling in millions of views within hours.

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Samay Raina’s Social Media Presence

Samay’s activity on Twitter (now X) is as unpredictable as his comedy. His feed is full of random posts, banter with fellow creators, and promotions for his streams. During controversies, it often becomes a space full of heated debates—but he usually diffuses things with humor, often poking fun at himself. Along with X, he holds a remarkable presence on Instagram with 7.6M followers with username @maisamayhoon.

Early Days and Education

He studied at Pune Vidhyarthi Griha’s College of Engineering and Technology. While he often jokes about not being the best student, his time in Pune played a big role in shaping his career. It was there that he started performing at open mics, slowly building the confidence and style that would later make him famous.

What’s Next: India’s Got Latent Season 2

Fans are especially excited about the possible return of India’s Got Latent. Samay has hinted at a second season with a fresh and possibly more structured format. After the sudden end of Season 1, expectations are high for what comes next—even if it still carries his signature edgy style.

Family Support

Samay’s father, Rajesh Raina, is a well-known journalist and Regional Group Editor at News18. Despite working in completely different worlds, he has always been supportive of his son. He even shared his pride publicly when Samay appeared as a guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati, calling it a special moment for the family.

Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

Samay Raina’s Show ‘India’s Got Latent’: The 2025 Controversy

One of the biggest turning points in Samay’s career came in early 2025. During an episode of India’s Got Latent, a controversial joke by a guest went viral and sparked outrage. The fallout was serious—legal cases were filed, the entire show was taken down from YouTube, and several of Samay’s live performances were cancelled. It became one of the most widely discussed moments in India’s digital entertainment space.

Samay Raina Took a Step Back

After the controversy, Samay stepped away from the Indian spotlight for a while. During this time, he focused on an international stand-up tour, including a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was his way of continuing his work while letting things settle back home. His return in April 2026 marks a fresh chapter.

Net Worth and Success Of Samay Raina

As of 2026, Samay Raina’s net worth is estimated to be around $16.5 million (approximately ₹140 crore). His earnings come from multiple sources—YouTube, brand deals, live shows across the world, and other creative ventures.

Criticism and Backlash

Not everyone has been supportive of his style. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna was among the strongest critics during the controversy. He questioned the kind of content being created in the name of free expression and called for stricter action, even making dramatic remarks about the situation. His comments added fuel to an already intense debate around comedy and boundaries.

Overall, Samay Raina’s journey has been anything but smooth—but that’s also what makes it compelling. From viral fame to public backlash and now a comeback, he continues to remain one of the most talked-about voices in India’s evolving entertainment landscape.

ALSO READ:  Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

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Tags: samay rainaSamay Raina ControversySamay Raina Net WorthSamay Raina new showStill Alive

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Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

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Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

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Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth
Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth
Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth
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