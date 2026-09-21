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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours: ‘December Mein Toh Mera…,’ Comedian Reacts

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours: ‘December Mein Toh Mera…,’ Comedian Reacts

Samay Raina and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr have found themselves at the centre of fresh wedding rumours after an anonymous Reddit post claimed that the two were planning to marry in December 2026. The comedian and actor have now reacted to the speculation with humour, with Medha calling the reports “baseless”.

Samay Raina (Photo: X)
Samay Raina (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 11:25 IST

Rumours about Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s alleged relationship have resurfaced after an anonymous Reddit post claimed that the two were planning to get married in December 2026. The post, which was subsequently circulated across social media, claimed that the writer was close to Samay’s family and had allegedly spoken to his mother about the comedian’s relationship with Medha. It further claimed that the two were currently vacationing together and that Samay wanted to marry the actor soon.

There is, however, no independent confirmation of these claims, and neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed that they are dating or planning a wedding.

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Samay appeared to address the speculation on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing a post about the alleged December wedding, he added the song Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate and wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone.”

Medha later reshared his Instagram story with laughing emojis. In another post, she appeared to directly mock the speculation by sharing a meme with the caption, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

How Did Samay Raina And Medha Shankr’s Dating Rumours Begin?

Speculation surrounding the two has been circulating for some time after they were seen together and appeared at social gatherings. Their professional association also attracted attention when Medha appeared on Season 2 of Samay’s India’s Got Latent.

Medha was part of an episode featuring Varun Dhawan, with the 12th Fail actor joining the panel alongside other comedians. The episode was released as part of the show’s second season and later became available through Netflix as a special episode.  The appearance added to online discussion about their equation, but it did not establish a romantic relationship between the two.

Who Is Medha Shankr?

Medha Shankr rose to wider recognition after playing Shraddha Joshi in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, opposite Vikrant Massey. She is also a trained Hindustani classical singer and has worked across films and web projects.

For now, the December wedding claim remains an unverified social media rumour. Rather than confirming the speculation, both Samay and Medha have responded by treating it as a joke.

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Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours: ‘December Mein Toh Mera…,’ Comedian Reacts
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Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours: ‘December Mein Toh Mera…,’ Comedian Reacts
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Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours: ‘December Mein Toh Mera…,’ Comedian Reacts
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