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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’

Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’

Just months after publicly clashing over India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina and veteran actor Mukesh Khanna have joined forces for a commercial.

Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided (Photo: X)
Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 12:18 IST

Few collaborations in recent months have surprised social media users as much as the sight of Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna sharing screen space. The pairing comes as a shock because the two were recently involved in a public war of words. During the fallout from the India’s Got Latent controversy earlier this year, Khanna emerged as one of the show’s most vocal critics. The veteran actor had accused the program of promoting inappropriate content and repeatedly criticised its humour.

Now, the same two personalities have appeared together in a commercial for an Indian smartphone brand, leaving fans wondering whether their differences have finally been set aside. The advertisement quickly went viral, generating reactions across Instagram and X, where users debated whether the collaboration was a clever piece of marketing or a surprising change of heart.

What Happens In The Viral Advertisement?

The commercial leans heavily into the controversy that once separated the two. The video opens with Samay speaking on the phone about the return of his show. Moments later, Mukesh Khanna appears in his iconic Shaktimaan-inspired avatar and confronts the comedian. What follows is a playful exchange filled with references to the criticism Khanna previously directed at Samay. The veteran actor jokes about “correcting” the comedian’s behaviour, while Samay responds with his trademark self-deprecating humour.

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The ad repeatedly references the FIRs linked to the India’s Got Latent controversy and even pokes fun at the public perception of both personalities. The interaction ultimately shifts focus to the product being advertised, but not before drawing laughs from viewers familiar with their recent feud.

What Was The India’s Got Latent Controversy About?

The roots of the disagreement go back to February 2025. India’s Got Latent, created and hosted by Samay Raina, found itself at the centre of a major controversy after comments made by content creator Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode triggered widespread outrage. The remarks led to multiple police complaints and FIRs. The controversy dominated headlines for weeks and sparked a larger debate about the limits of comedy, digital content regulation and freedom of expression.

Among those who criticised the show was Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan, one of Indian television’s most iconic superheroes. Khanna repeatedly described the show’s humour as inappropriate and argued that content creators should exercise greater responsibility. His comments generated significant discussion online, particularly because of his longstanding image as a defender of traditional values.

How Did The Feud Between Samay Raina And Mukesh Khanna Escalate?

The dispute intensified after Samay referenced Khanna during one of his comedy performances. The comedian’s remarks did not sit well with the veteran actor, who responded sharply on social media. Khanna accused Samay of lacking remorse and questioned the comedian’s approach to humour. His strongly worded statements were widely circulated online and became a major talking point among fans of both personalities.

Given the intensity of those exchanges, few expected the two to appear together in a commercial just months later. That is precisely why the advertisement has attracted so much attention.

Why Is The Internet Divided Over Their Collaboration?

Reactions have been sharply mixed. Many viewers praised the ad for embracing humour and self-awareness. Some described it as an “unexpected collaboration,” while others applauded both personalities for turning a public disagreement into an entertaining marketing campaign. For supporters, the commercial demonstrates an ability to move past disagreements and engage with audiences in a light-hearted manner.

However, not everyone is convinced. Several social media users have questioned whether Khanna’s participation contradicts his earlier criticism of Samay and India’s Got Latent. Some argued that collaborating with the comedian undermines the strong position he previously took against the show. Others accused both sides of capitalising on controversy for publicity.

A Reminder Of How Internet Feuds Have Changed

Whether viewers love it or hate it, the collaboration reflects a broader shift in digital culture. Public disagreements increasingly unfold online, but so do reconciliations, collaborations and unexpected partnerships. In an era where controversy often drives conversation, former rivals appearing together can become just as newsworthy as the feud itself.

For now, neither Samay Raina nor Mukesh Khanna has directly addressed the reaction beyond the advertisement itself. But one thing is clear: months after India’s Got Latent sparked national debate, the conversation around Samay Raina continues, this time with Shaktimaan standing right beside him.

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Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’
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Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’

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Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’

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Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’
Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’
Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’
Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’

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