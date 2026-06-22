Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Shaktimaan Bik Gaya’

What Was The India’s Got Latent Controversy About?

The roots of the disagreement go back to February 2025. India’s Got Latent, created and hosted by Samay Raina, found itself at the centre of a major controversy after comments made by content creator Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode triggered widespread outrage. The remarks led to multiple police complaints and FIRs. The controversy dominated headlines for weeks and sparked a larger debate about the limits of comedy, digital content regulation and freedom of expression.

Among those who criticised the show was Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan, one of Indian television’s most iconic superheroes. Khanna repeatedly described the show’s humour as inappropriate and argued that content creators should exercise greater responsibility. His comments generated significant discussion online, particularly because of his longstanding image as a defender of traditional values.

How Did The Feud Between Samay Raina And Mukesh Khanna Escalate?

The dispute intensified after Samay referenced Khanna during one of his comedy performances. The comedian’s remarks did not sit well with the veteran actor, who responded sharply on social media. Khanna accused Samay of lacking remorse and questioned the comedian’s approach to humour. His strongly worded statements were widely circulated online and became a major talking point among fans of both personalities.

Given the intensity of those exchanges, few expected the two to appear together in a commercial just months later. That is precisely why the advertisement has attracted so much attention.

Why Is The Internet Divided Over Their Collaboration?

Reactions have been sharply mixed. Many viewers praised the ad for embracing humour and self-awareness. Some described it as an “unexpected collaboration,” while others applauded both personalities for turning a public disagreement into an entertaining marketing campaign. For supporters, the commercial demonstrates an ability to move past disagreements and engage with audiences in a light-hearted manner.

However, not everyone is convinced. Several social media users have questioned whether Khanna’s participation contradicts his earlier criticism of Samay and India’s Got Latent. Some argued that collaborating with the comedian undermines the strong position he previously took against the show. Others accused both sides of capitalising on controversy for publicity.

A Reminder Of How Internet Feuds Have Changed

Whether viewers love it or hate it, the collaboration reflects a broader shift in digital culture. Public disagreements increasingly unfold online, but so do reconciliations, collaborations and unexpected partnerships. In an era where controversy often drives conversation, former rivals appearing together can become just as newsworthy as the feud itself.

For now, neither Samay Raina nor Mukesh Khanna has directly addressed the reaction beyond the advertisement itself. But one thing is clear: months after India’s Got Latent sparked national debate, the conversation around Samay Raina continues, this time with Shaktimaan standing right beside him.