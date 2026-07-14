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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details

Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on comedian Samay Raina, observing that he had "taken the court for a ride" by allegedly violating its earlier directions.

Samay Raina (Photo: X)
Samay Raina (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 16:55 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticised stand-up comedian Samay Raina, saying he had “taken the court for a ride” by allegedly failing to comply with its earlier directions in a case linked to offensive remarks against persons with disabilities. A bench observed that Raina had “brazenly violated” the court’s orders and cautioned that disregard for judicial directions and public sensitivities would have consequences.

“We believe Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride and brazenly violated our orders. If you don’t know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of members of society, then you have to face the consequences,” the bench said.

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The court initially imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on the comedian. However, after Raina’s counsel sought one final opportunity and appealed for leniency, the bench reduced the amount to Rs 3 lakh. The relief came with a warning. The court said it would consider imposing a Rs 30 lakh fine at the next hearing if it was not satisfied with Raina’s compliance.

What is the case about?

The proceedings stem from a May 5 order in which the Supreme Court summoned five influencers and stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina, over allegedly offensive and derogatory remarks directed at persons with disabilities. At the time, the court made it clear that while freedom of speech is constitutionally protected, it does not extend to speech that demeans or humiliates an entire community.

The bench had observed that expressions insulting vulnerable groups cannot be justified in the name of comedy or entertainment and stressed that public figures must exercise greater responsibility while addressing large audiences. The matter remains pending before the Supreme Court, with the next hearing expected to determine whether Raina has complied with the court’s directions.

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Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details
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Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details

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Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details
Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details
Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details
Samay Raina Pulled Up By Supreme Court For ‘Taking Court For A Ride’; Rs 3 Lakh Fine Imposed – Details

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