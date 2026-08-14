Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia And Others Get Relief As Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Over India’s Got Latent Remarks

The Supreme Court has quashed the FIRs registered against comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and four others over alleged insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities during India’s Got Latent, bringing the criminal proceedings arising from the controversy to an end.

The other comedians who have received relief are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The Supreme Court also took note of the efforts made by Raina and the other comedians to organise shows for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

What Was The Case Against Samay Raina?

The case against Samay Raina and others stemmed from the allegations that several jokes and comments on an episode of India’s Got Latent were disrespectful towards people with disabilities.

The controversy reached the apex court after the Cure SMA India Foundation raised serious concerns over the treatment of people with disability and wanted stronger measures to safeguard the dignity of people with disability. The debate got wider with questions about where to draw the line when it comes to humour, freedom of speech and responsibility of people with large audiences.

Supreme Court Had Earlier Directed Raina And Others To Apologise

The latest development follows a long legal battle that saw the Supreme Court issue several directions to Raina and the other comedians.

In August 2025, the Court had directed Raina and four co-comedians to display an unconditional apology on their shows or podcasts over the remarks concerning persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders. The Court had also stressed that freedom of speech could not be viewed separately from the dignity of those being targeted.

The Court subsequently asked the comedians to use their platforms to highlight the achievements of persons with disabilities and help raise funds for their treatment.

Samay Raina Was Fined Rs 3 Lakh In July

The case saw another significant development just last month. In July 2026, the Supreme Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh cost on Samay Raina, along with similar costs on Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, after concerns were raised over non-compliance with directions issued during the proceedings.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, criticised the conduct of the influencers and said Raina had “taken the court for a ride” in relation to undertakings given before the Court. The Court’s earlier directions had included involving persons with disabilities in shows and using their platforms to support awareness and fundraising for treatment of rare diseases.

Supreme Court Now Brings FIR Proceedings To An End

As a result of the most recent order, the FIRs that were filed as a consequence of the disparaging comments have been dismissed, putting an end to the prosecution proceedings against Raina and the other four comics. It represents a great departure from how the case was handled in its initial stages, where the Supreme Court had been adamant about the importance of protecting the dignity of people with disabilities and addressing the broader issue of regulating online content.

The Court had asked the Centre to think about whether there was a need for a more robust legislative framework in addressing derogatory comments aimed at people with disabilities and those who suffer from rare genetic disorders.

India’s Got Latent Controversy: What Happens Next?

While the criminal proceedings connected to these FIRs have now been quashed, the controversy had already triggered a larger conversation around online comedy, free speech, disability rights and the responsibility of digital creators.

For Samay Raina, the Supreme Court’s latest order closes an important legal chapter stemming from India’s Got Latent. The case had remained in the spotlight for more than a year and had resulted in multiple hearings, apologies, financial costs and directions concerning disability awareness.

The latest order therefore brings the criminal proceedings arising from the particular remarks to an end, while the broader debate over how online creators approach sensitive subjects is likely to continue.

ALSO READ: DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of Kollywood In 2026, Nears Rs 65 Crore Mark