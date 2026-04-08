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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

Samay Raina returns with YouTube comedy special ‘Still Alive’ after India’s Got Latent controversy. Here’s what he revealed about FIRs, backlash and his comeback.

Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback
Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 8, 2026 11:01:51 IST

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Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

Comedian Samay Raina has made a strong comeback with his new YouTube comedy special Still Alive, nearly a year after the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. The stand-up comic has now broken his silence, sharing what went on behind the scenes, how the backlash affected him and why he had to delete the show overnight.

Samay Raina’s Comeback With ‘Still Alive’

After months of silence, Samay Raina is back with a new comedy special titled Still Alive, now streaming on YouTube. The show marks his return to the spotlight following the massive controversy that forced him to shut down India’s Got Latent.

In the special, Samay reflects on the difficult phase, blending humor with personal experiences. He openly talks about the emotional toll the incident had on him and how it “broke” him at one point.

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What Was the India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The controversy began when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark during an episode of India’s Got Latent. The statement quickly sparked outrage, leading to multiple FIRs across states.

The backlash intensified with criticism from public figures and organisations, forcing the show into legal trouble and widespread public scrutiny.

Why Samay Raina Deleted His Show Overnight

In his comdey special, Samay revealed that he never wanted to remove the show. However, things escalated after authorities intervened.

He shared that while he was in the US, he received a call from Mumbai Police asking him to take down all episodes. When he initially refused, his video editor was reportedly arrested by the mumbai police and leaving him with no choice but to delete the content immediately.

Samay also highlighted that the show had massive reach, claiming it was watched on nearly 4 crore devices every month.

Legal Fallout and Public Apology

Following the controversy, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia both issued public apologies. Samay even submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, expressing regret and assuring more responsible content going forward. He stated that he never intended to offend anyone and promised to focus on creating content that is inclusive and sensitive.

Samay Raina Takes Digs at Critics

In Still Alive, Samay doesn’t hold back from addressing his critics. He takes humorous jabs at figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Pal and Mukesh Khanna referencing their reactions during the controversy. He also jokes about the situation, calling it a “crossfire” moment and sarcastically referring to Allahbadia as “the monk who sold my Ferrari.”

His Comedy Style and ‘Clean Content’ Debate

Samay made it clear that his comedy is rooted in raw, irreverent humor. He admitted that adopting a completely “clean” persona feels unnatural to him. According to him, the backlash was partly due to people stepping outside their established public image which triggered stronger reactions online.

Will India’s Got Latent Season 2 Return?

Despite everything, Samay hinted that India’s Got Latent may return with a second season on YouTube.

He described the first season as unscripted and chaotic and saying it had its own charm despite the controversy. His comeback special suggests he is ready to move forward while staying true to his comedic style.

Conclusion:

With Still Alive, Samay Raina has not only returned but also reclaimed his narrative. The special serves as both a comeback and a reflection on one of the biggest controversies in India’s digital comedy space. Whether audiences embrace his unapologetic humor again remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, Samay is far from done.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on publicly available information, statements from the comedy special, and media reports. Viewer discretion is advised as the content may include strong language and satirical references.

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Tags: FIR controversy IndiaIndian stand up comediansMukesh Khanna Samay RainaRanveer Allahbadia controversysamay rainaSamay Raina comebackSamay Raina newsStill Alive YouTubeSunil Pal reactionYouTube comedy IndiaYouTube comedy special 2026

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Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

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Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

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Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback
Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback
Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback
Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

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